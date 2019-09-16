Everclear To Rock Newberry Opera House

Courtesy of The Newberry Opera House Everclear will be visiting the Newberry Opera House on Friday, Sept. 20 with the show starting at 8:00 p.m. -

NEWBERRY — Hailed as the “Modern Rock Artist of the Year” by Billboard in 1998, Everclear was a popular alternative rock band in the 1990s. With several Gold and Platinum albums to the group’s name, Everclear has not become a victim to past success but has continued to evolve to changing music tastes. Everclear has released 11 albums to date with the group’s album “Black Is the New Black” causing a career resurgence for the band.

Everclear will be visiting the Newberry Opera House on Friday, Sept. 20 with the show starting at 8:00 p.m. A Pre-Show Meet and Greet Add-On is available for those interested in meeting the band and receiving autographs (additional charge is required).

Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career with many accolades including five top 10 hits, several Gold and Platinum Albums and a Grammy® nomination. The band’s popular songs include “Everything to Everyone,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful,” “Santa Monica,” “One Hit Wonder,” and “When It All Goes Wrong Again.”

With a long-standing career and many accolades, Everclear continues to make a mark on the music world, almost 30 years after they rose to fame. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Everclear live when they visit the Newberry Opera House on September 20.

Reserve your tickets at the Newberry Opera House Box Office by calling (803) 276-6264 or by visiting our website at www.NewberryOperaHouse.com.

