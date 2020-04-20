KNCB receives PalmettoPride grant

- Courtesy photo Mallory Coffeey, Keep South Carolina Beautiful state leader, presents Joseph Berry, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, with the $8,478 grant for Newberry County. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY – PalmettoPride has announced the grant recipients for 2020 totaling $400,214.00.

PalmettoPride offers competitive grants for litter prevention programs and program support for law enforcement agencies, state and local governments, and Keep S.C. Beautiful affiliates across the state. This year was even more competitive with requests totaling more than $700,000.

PalmettoPride awarded $200,918 to 25 Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliates, to help create and maintain litter reduction and beautification programs and projects. Keep Newberry County Beautiful recived a $8,478.

According Joseph Berry, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, the grant will be used for programming — including material for the Great American Cleanup, a community cleanup event for the spring-cleaning season. Other programs outlined in the grant were materials for an increased recycling program that purchased Terracycle materials, mainly the collection of items not typically processed in traditional recycling steams. The grant also covered the partial cost of training hosted by PalmettoPride at its annual conference in February.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_KNCB_KAB-Ribbon-Oval-.jpg Mallory Coffeey, Keep South Carolina Beautiful state leader, presents Joseph Berry, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, with the $8,478 grant for Newberry County. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG-0028.jpg Mallory Coffeey, Keep South Carolina Beautiful state leader, presents Joseph Berry, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, with the $8,478 grant for Newberry County. Courtesy photo