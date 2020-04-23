Jackson named Junior Officer

NEWBERRY — Prior to the COVID-19 school closures, Chief Roy McClurkin and Corporal Lane Branham came together at the City of Newberry Police Department to honor Mikailyn Jackson.
Jackson is a second grader in Jackie Holmes’ class at Gallman Elementary School.
Jackson was named the Junior Officer for the City Police Department, this came about after she was in a car accident in November 2019. The day prior to her accident, Branham did a community workers presentation for the Gallman Gator’s second graders. Branham periodically will visit Holmes’ class.
During her last visit, she was informed that Jackson was in a car accident. She immediately shared the news with McClurkin and his officers.
They all signed a card, and gave her a big bag of goodies and lots of hugs and well wishes.
“This is awesome, when your local police department comes to the rescue for someone who has been in a near tragic accident. Hats off and many thanks to our City of Newberry Police Department for all that they do above and beyond the call of duty,” Holmes said.