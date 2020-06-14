Welcome Baby Roost-Husk

NEWBERRY — Mr. Andy Husk and Dr. Laura Roost are proud to announce the birth of Oskar Ferdinand Roost-Husk. Oskar was born on March 30 at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

The parents would like to thank the labor and delivery doctors and nurses (with special thanks for Melissa, Jenny, Pat, Lisa and Kaileigh), Newberry Pediatrics, hospital cafeteria staff (especially David, and Charlotte), and housekeeping staff (especially Ruby) for all of their hard work, and special thanks to Dr. Stephen Dyke and his staff for being with them during the pregnancy. All went above and beyond – even during a pandemic!

We are so grateful for the Newberry hospital, and for the Newberry community of which Oskar, and sibling Zyg, get to be a part!