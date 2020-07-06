Senn recognizes Newberry nurses

Mayor Foster Senn recently recognized the nursing staff at J.F. Hawkins. Pictured, Lynn Taylor, Nurse of the Year, holding the recognition letter from Senn. Courtesy photo Mayor Foster Senn recently recognized the nursing staff at White Oak Manor. Pictured, left to right and then center: Jenni Beaudoin, Deborah Ruff, Debra Kelly, Barbara Sample, Millie Pugh, Meredith Fincher, ADON, and Mary Sue Green, DON. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn recently recognized the nursing staff at Newberry Hospital, Springfield Place, J.F. Hawkins and White Oak Manor for their work — especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of Newberry salutes all nurses and nursing assistants for the jobs they do,” said Senn.