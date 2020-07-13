Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship Awarded

Longshore

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Mid-Carolina High School graduates Fritz Lewis and Koedy Longshore are the recipients of this year’s Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is given to Mid-Carolina High School students who plan to attend a university or technical college.

The scholarship is named for Glenn Heyward Shealy, who passed away in 2014 in a tractor accident. Shealy was a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry College, and spent several years in the Navy/Navy Reserves. He was involved in church activities, coached his children in local sports, trained for and participated in multiple triathlons, marathons and other running/athletic events. He made his career in the environmental field and, at the time of his death, was the regional environmental manager for CMC Steel-SC.

“In short, he loved his God, his family, his community, his country, and this Earth. Our intention for this scholarship is to award two students who are ‘well-rounded’ and share some of Glenn’s characteristics. He had an abundance of energy and tried his best at everything he did. He may not have been a ‘superstar’ in any one area (which is required for many scholarships), but he did a lot of things really well,” per the scholarship applicaton.

“As a way to honor him and keep his memory alive, we have established the Glenn Shealy Memorial Fund. The primary fundraising for this scholarship fund is the Little Mountain Reunion Road Race held each August. Prior to his death, Glenn mapped out and had the race routes certified for the Monadnock Challenge 10K and the Thrill of the Hill 5K. The current race director is Clint Shealy and the Race Committee is made up friends and family who supported Glenn throughout the years in his racing endeavors.”

Lewis and Longshore both plan to attend Clemson University and both received a one time amount of $1,500.