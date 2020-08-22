Deel receives Leaders of Promise Scholarship

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College student Heather Deel, of Pomaria, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

She is majoring in business administration/accounting.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.