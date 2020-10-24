Kitchens is the Rotarian of the Year

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Kimberly Kitchens was recently recognized as the Rotary Club of Newberry’s Rotarian of the Year for the 2019-2020 year.

“Kimberly is very involved in the Newberry club and community. She joined the Rotary Club and jumped in with both feet, as she does with everything in which she is involved. During her time in Rotary, she has been part of multiple committees, served on the board of directors and has been president of the club,” said Christina Pomeroy, immediate past president. “She is always one to not only say ‘yes’ but to go the extra mile to get it done in record time.”

This year, Kitchens was the club’s Foundation Chair — helping the Rotary Club of Newberry raise money for the Rotary Foundation. She was also the Sponsorship Chair for the anniversary celebration, volunteered during the yard sale fundraiser, helped set up a booth with one days’ notice for the NDDA First Friday in November, got up before dawn to cook food for the Prayer Breakfast, and the list goes on and on.

“She is an amazing mentor and truly the embodiment of Rotary’s “Service Above Self” — congratulations Kimberly, our 2020 Rotarian of the Year,” Pomeroy said.