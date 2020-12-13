Palmore elected to Executive Board of the S.C. Police Chiefs Association

PROSPERITY — Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore was recently elected to the Executive Board of the South Carolina Police Chief’s Association (SCPCA).

Palmore was elected as a regional representatives for the Midlands Region for 2021 at the SCPCA annual leadership training conference.

The SCPCA is a non-profit organization consisting of police chiefs throughout the state, who recognize the importance of having effective leaders in law enforcement today. The Association, through training and meetings, continually works towards enhancing the knowledge and skills of the police executive, which strengthens his/her ability to meet the demands of providing the best possible law enforcement. In addition, the SCPCA monitors legislative matters impacting the safety of all citizens and businesses, and as a unified body adopts resolutions to be forwarded to state lawmakers.