Plumblee named winner of S.C. Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Michale Plumblee has been named the winner of the 202 S.C. Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The award was presented recently during the organization’s 77th annual meeting.

For his grand prize, Plumblee received an EZ-Go Golf Cart, $500 in STIHL merchandise, $250 in cash, an award plaque and a chance compete in American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. Discussion Meet prizes were courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, Garrett’s Golf Cars and Specialty Vehicles and STIHL, Inc.

The SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet gives participants an opportunity to analyze agricultural problems and suggest solutions. Plumblee competed against seven other young farmers for the award.

The contest is an activity designed to build critical thinking skills in young farmers. Participants enhance their discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can solve problems by building coalitions, sharing knowledge and reaching a consensus.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.