Newberry Opera House 20-21 Season Schedule

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House would like to thank you for your flexibility and understanding with the many date changes they’ve had during this season of living with COVID-19.
Check the dates below carefully, as many have changed since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. For the most recent updates, including show times, visit NewberryOperaHouse.com or call 803-276-6267.
January 2021:
15 // John Denver Tribute
29 // Deas Guyz Orchestra
30 // Balsam Range
February 2021:
04 // Mutts Gone Nuts!
06 // Edwin McCain
09 // Gaelic Storm
12 // Tribute to Whitney, Diana, & Aretha
13 // Peabo Bryson
14 // ColaJazz: Cupid Swings
19 // Sawyer Brown
20 // Blue Dogs
23 // Newberry College Music Honors Recital
25 // Sister Hazel
26 // Rhonda Vincent and The Rage
27 // James Gregory
28 // Dick Goodwin and His Big Band
March 2021:
03 // Asleep At The Wheel
05 // Capitol Steps
06 // Tony Orlando
07 // Fairytales on Ice
09 // How to Survive Middle School
19 // The Malpass Brothers
20 // The Led Zeppelin Experience
21 // Tribute to the Guitar Legends
27 // Puccini’s La Bohème, opera
April 2021:
10 // The Modern Gentlemen
11 // ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month
16 // Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
17 // Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks
18 // Tribute to “A Prairie Home Companion”
22 // Brian Culbertson
23 // Steel Betty
24 // Glenn Miller Orchestra®
25 // Dailey and Vincent: Statler Brothers Tribute
26 // Newberry Chamber Orchestra
29 // Parmalee
30 // Newberry Ballet Guild “Pantheon”
May 2021:
01 // Paul Thorn
02 // DaVinci and Michelangelo
07 // Deas Guyz
08 // Tommy Emmanuel
09 // Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber
13 // Newberry College Jazz Big Band
15 // Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night
16 // Tribute to Country Music
19 // The Wailers
21 // Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
22 // Van Morrison Celebration
23 // The Lincoln Trio
June 2021:
03 // Robert Earl Keen
04 // John Anderson
05 // Rick Alviti Elvis Tribute
Coming During the 21-22 Season
July 2021:
12-16 // Astronaut STEAM Camp (2nd – 5th Grade)
19-23 // Astronaut Academy (6th – 9th Grade)
30 // Corsets & Cravats Fashion Show
September 2021:
12 // John Wagner & Friends
26 // Raleigh Ringers
October 2021
17 // Ernie Haase + Signature Sound
30 // A Silent Film Halloween:
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orch.
November 2021:
08 // Steve Tyrell
09 // Keb’ Mo’
11 // Harlem 100
21 // John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
30 // Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
December 2021:
3 // Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas
February 2022:
17 // The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Tribute
New Date Coming Soon: