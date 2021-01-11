Newberry Opera House 20-21 Season Schedule

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House would like to thank you for your flexibility and understanding with the many date changes they’ve had during this season of living with COVID-19.

Check the dates below carefully, as many have changed since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. For the most recent updates, including show times, visit NewberryOperaHouse.com or call 803-276-6267.

January 2021:

15 // John Denver Tribute

29 // Deas Guyz Orchestra

30 // Balsam Range

February 2021:

04 // Mutts Gone Nuts!

06 // Edwin McCain

09 // Gaelic Storm

12 // Tribute to Whitney, Diana, & Aretha

13 // Peabo Bryson

14 // ColaJazz: Cupid Swings

19 // Sawyer Brown

20 // Blue Dogs

23 // Newberry College Music Honors Recital

25 // Sister Hazel

26 // Rhonda Vincent and The Rage

27 // James Gregory

28 // Dick Goodwin and His Big Band

March 2021:

03 // Asleep At The Wheel

05 // Capitol Steps

06 // Tony Orlando

07 // Fairytales on Ice

09 // How to Survive Middle School

19 // The Malpass Brothers

20 // The Led Zeppelin Experience

21 // Tribute to the Guitar Legends

27 // Puccini’s La Bohème, opera

April 2021:

10 // The Modern Gentlemen

11 // ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month

16 // Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

17 // Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks

18 // Tribute to “A Prairie Home Companion”

22 // Brian Culbertson

23 // Steel Betty

24 // Glenn Miller Orchestra®

25 // Dailey and Vincent: Statler Brothers Tribute

26 // Newberry Chamber Orchestra

29 // Parmalee

30 // Newberry Ballet Guild “Pantheon”

May 2021:

01 // Paul Thorn

02 // DaVinci and Michelangelo

07 // Deas Guyz

08 // Tommy Emmanuel

09 // Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber

13 // Newberry College Jazz Big Band

15 // Jimmy Mazz: Tribute to 3 Dog Night

16 // Tribute to Country Music

19 // The Wailers

21 // Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

22 // Van Morrison Celebration

23 // The Lincoln Trio

June 2021:

03 // Robert Earl Keen

04 // John Anderson

05 // Rick Alviti Elvis Tribute

Coming During the 21-22 Season

July 2021:

12-16 // Astronaut STEAM Camp (2nd – 5th Grade)

19-23 // Astronaut Academy (6th – 9th Grade)

30 // Corsets & Cravats Fashion Show

September 2021:

12 // John Wagner & Friends

26 // Raleigh Ringers

October 2021

17 // Ernie Haase + Signature Sound

30 // A Silent Film Halloween:

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orch.

November 2021:

08 // Steve Tyrell

09 // Keb’ Mo’

11 // Harlem 100

21 // John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

30 // Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

December 2021:

3 // Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas

February 2022:

17 // The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Tribute

New Date Coming Soon: