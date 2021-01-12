Newberry County PTC graduates receive academic awards

Maritza Tellez-Perez, of Newberry, was the fall 2020 academic award winner from Newberry County. Courtesy of PTC

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions in force since March, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has not held any in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020.

Now at year’s end, PTC officials are announcing each term’s county academic award winners. These individuals ordinarily would have been recognized for their outstanding academic performance at in-person graduation ceremonies each term.

The Newberry County Award Winners for 2020 are:

— Spring 2020 Abbie Grooms of Prosperity.

— Summer 2020 Tiffany Goodman of Prosperity.

— Fall 2020 Maritza Tellez-Perez of Newberry.