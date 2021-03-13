Hunter named Officer of the Year

PROSPERITY — Officer Philip Hunter, from the Prosperity Police Department, was recently named Officer of the Year at the Newberry County Exchange Club meeting in February.

“We are so proud of Officer Philip Hunter’s accomplishments in law enforcement and we are blessed to have him serving in the Town of Prosperity with the Prosperity Police Department,” said Chief Wesley Palmore, with the Prosperity Police Department.

Hunter is a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Grantham University. He is scheduled to graduate in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree, according to Palmore. Hunter began his career with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in 1999 and joined the Prosperity Police Department in 2018. Hunter is also recognized as a combat veteran whose been awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal for his actions in combat.

He is married and resides in Prosperity.

In the nomination letter, Palmore said he was nominating Hunter for his dedicated service to the residents of Newberry County.

“(This past year) has been a tough one for the law enforcement community, due to the COVID-19 international pandemic. After receiving protective equipment, Officer Hunter never slowed down. He started 2020 off by being recognized by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for his hard work and dedication to DUI enforcement. He was presented the 2019 DUI Enforcement Hero Award for his commitment to impaired driving enforcement and his efforts in keeping the roads of South Carolina safe. In 2020, He continued to set and exceed the standard again in DUI detection and remained one of the top enforcers in the department, the county, and the State of South Carolina,” Palmore wrote.

Palmore stated that Hunter has made the community safer by taking illegal drugs and narcotics off the streets.

“He leads the department with 52 total incidents for drug narcotics and drug equipment related violations. Most of his arrests have been self-initiated on traffic stops of violators traveling through the Town of Prosperity. His efforts have prevented illegal narcotics from being delivered to other locations in Newberry and Lexington counties,” Palmore wrote.

Palmore also wrote how Hunter is a compassionate and caring person. He highlighted a letter of appreciation that commended Hunter for leading a birthday drive-by with blue lights and sirens, with a poster with the birthday boy’s name on it, and a special police junior officer badge, in which he presented, as being the highlight of this child’s birthday.

“Officer Hunter also quietly serves the elderly community by volunteering to deliver meals to their residence from the mobile food pantry, provide and supportive listening and assure them that the Prosperity Police Department is there to assist when needed,” Palmore wrote.

Palmore discussed how Hunter actively makes the community safer by patrolling the streets, checking property, answering calls and enforcing traffic laws. Palmore also wrote how in October of 2020, Hunter sustained an injury in the line of duty.

“Officer Hunter stopped a vehicle for suspicion of driving under the influence, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana and called for backup. While attempting to detain a subject in the rear of the vehicle, Officer Hunter was attacked by the subject and kicked in his knee area before the subject ran away from the traffic stop,” Palmore wrote. “Officer Hunter discovered drugs and a weapon inside the car. He later received medical attention and was placed on medical leave due to his injury. Instead of resting, Officer Hunter continued to investigate the case and was able to utilize technology to identify the subject and arrested him for assault and battery on a police officer.”

In addition, Hunter made a traffic stop and secured illicit drugs and two firearms, one being an Uzi machine gun with a silencer and a loaded 9mm, according to Palmore.

“His actions prevented the subject from attending a local party and kept the community safe,” he wrote.

