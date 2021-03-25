“Forgiven” on stage at the Ritz

NEWBERRY — Three dozen local youth will take to the stage at the Ritz to bring to life the fractured fairytale “Forgiven” this weekend.

The tale takes place once upon a time in the Forest Kingdom with the cast being attired in steampunk fashion. The play tells of students who were unkind to a classmate, Elizadora, who seeks her revenge as an adult. The play includes beloved fairytale characters such as Midas, Goldilocks, Rapunzel, Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella and a fairy godmother, but also includes some of their parents, toy and cookie elves and others.

The cast is lead by Director Dawn Del Rossi with Jaime Siqueiros as producer and costumes by Becky White.

Del Rossi states that the production has come with obstacles including social distancing and Zoom rehearsals due to the pandemic, but that the youth — which range in age from teen to the very young — have persevered and put in long hours of rehearsals.

“I am very grateful for the work the parents have put in with costumes, props and helping on stage with organization. The cast and parents have worked diligently building the props and sets,” said Del Rossi.

The play will be preformed on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Ritz on Main Street. Admission is by donation only and those who can’t pay are still welcome to come enjoy the performance.

Social distancing and mask will be required for the performances.