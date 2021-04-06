Holmes joins local ABWA chapter

NEWBERRY — Jackie Holmes, City of Newberry councilperson, was installed as new member in the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), Women Connecting Women Chapter of Newberry County. ABWA’s mission is to provide leadership, education, networking opportunities and recognition to members on a local and national level.

“Holmes inhabits a tremendous love for God, family, her community, and her ABWA sisterhood across the nation. This phenomenal woman is an educator, mentor, and asset to the Women Connecting Women business league of Newberry County. She is the first African American woman elected to Newberry City Council District 5 and is a veteran of the United States Army,” the release from ABWA stated.

Membership in ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is extended to business owners, working women, college students, and semi-retired professionals seeking continued learning opportunities and networking. The organization hosts ‘3rd Thursdays’ networking and professional development sessions, which are open to the public.

For more information you may contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.