Dr. Bradberry named Doctor of the Year

NEWBERRY — Dr. Thomas Bradberry was the recipient of the 2021 Doctor of the Year Award at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Bradberry is an internist with Newberry Internal Medicine.

“Our staff vote on which physician they feel should receive our Doctor of the Year Award each year. We send a list of all of physicians, who are on our medical staff, out on Survey Monkey to all staff and they vote through the survey. The physician with the most votes receives the award,” said Brenda Williams, director of the foundation/marketing at NCMH.

“Dr. Bradberry is continuously researching to determine best practice in caring for our COVID-19 patients. He works side-by-side with our staff. Dr. Bradberry provides our patients with comfort and the needed personal touch that is missing from families not being allowed to visit,” said Kay Traylor, RN, director of inpatient services.

Bradberry received the award on March 30 and was extremely humbled by the award and said, “the staff took the COVID-19 dragon punches and I just went along for the ride. They (staff) are much appreciated and they are heroes.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.