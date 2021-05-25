The Swingin’ Medallions to perform an outdoor concert

NEWBERRY — Get your madras shorts and shaggin’ shoes ready, The Newberry Opera House will present The Swingin’ Medallions at their Rock the Tower Summer Outdoor Concert on Saturday, June 12, at 7:00 p.m.

This outdoor paid event will be held on the lawn at Caldwell and Tench Streets in Downtown Newberry.

The Swingin’ Medallions earned their name “The Party Band of the South” in the 1960s when they toured their big brass section, choreography, and high energy performances to frat houses and venues across the South.

In 1966, the group released their song single called “Double Shot” and the rest was history. It peaked at #17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was often banned due to the allusions to sex and drinking. Their follow up releases “She Drives Me Out of My Mind” and “Hey, Hey Baby” became concert favorites.

Even stars are fans of the group with Bruce Springsteen inviting them to join him on stage in 2009 to perform “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love).” The music has been featured on television and in movies, and written about by Lewis Grizzard who gave The Medallions their moniker “The Party Band of the South.”

While most of the original members were from Greenwood and Ninety Six, bass player Jimmy Perkins grew up in the Mollohan section of Newberry.

When asked about the enduring quality of “Double Shot” he commented, “it’s a great dance song. It’s a song that people remember from the old days. It’s got a good rock n’ roll beat. Some songs like that just never grow old…Everywhere we go it is always a first and last for the crowd.”

While the lineup has shifted over the years, the current members keep the party going performing for sold out crowds around the southeast. Sax player Chris Crowe has been a part of the band since 1996. When asked how the band has be able to stay strong generationally, he stated, “it’s just good music. When seven years old kids to 70 year old adults are dancing to the same music, then you can’t go wrong.”

During isolation, the band broke records with over 80,000 hits on one of their live streams. But, to feel the energy of the live performance come out June 12 for this special outdoor event in Newberry. From The Monkees to Neil Diamond to Steve Miller Band to Classic Rock to Classic Beach Hits, The Medallions pledge to find music to engage the audience.

Tickets for the Rock the Tower Summer Outdoor Concert are $35 plus fees. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. No pets. Beer, wine, and other concessions will be available for purchase. Call 803-276-6264 or visit NewberryOperaHouse.com for more information.