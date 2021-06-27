Newberry Exchange Club’s Youths of the Year

Marissa Baker was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Whitmire Community School. Courtesy photo Ansely-Brooke Springer (right) was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Newberry High School. She is pictured with Amanda Finley, NHS principal. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Exchange Club recently recognized one senior from each of Newberry County’s three local high schools as Youth of the Year.

At the ceremony, they were fed a meal and each received a plaque and a $250 scholarship. This year’s award winners were, Marissa Baker (Whitmire Community School), Grayson Long (Mid-Carolina High School) and Ansely-Brooke Springer (Newberry High School).