Newberry Exchange Club’s Youths of the Year

June 27, 2021 Newberry Observer Lifestyle, Top Stories 0
Staff Report
Grayson Long was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Mid-Carolina High School. Courtesy photo

Grayson Long was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Mid-Carolina High School.

Courtesy photo

<p>Marissa Baker was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Whitmire Community School.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Marissa Baker was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Whitmire Community School.

Courtesy photo

<p>Ansely-Brooke Springer (right) was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Newberry High School. She is pictured with Amanda Finley, NHS principal.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Ansely-Brooke Springer (right) was named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year for Newberry High School. She is pictured with Amanda Finley, NHS principal.

Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Exchange Club recently recognized one senior from each of Newberry County’s three local high schools as Youth of the Year.

At the ceremony, they were fed a meal and each received a plaque and a $250 scholarship. This year’s award winners were, Marissa Baker (Whitmire Community School), Grayson Long (Mid-Carolina High School) and Ansely-Brooke Springer (Newberry High School).