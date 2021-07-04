Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet receives Mark of Excellence Award

District Manager Jim Russell presents Joe Trainor, of Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet, and General Sales Manger Dale Dennis, the Mark of Excellence 2020 Award for Chevrolet. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet has won the 2020 Mark of Excellence Award from Chevrolet. This award is for excellence in sales, service and good customer satisfaction scores, as well as meeting certain sale goals.

The plaque, presented by District Manager Jim Russell, states: “Our finest dealers who have committed themselves to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction.”

Joe Trainor was excited to receive the award and thanked his staff for helping to receive this achievement.

