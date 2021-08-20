Corley receives DAISY Award

Brandi Corley with her husband and family after receiving the DAISY Award. Brandi Corley with Newberry County Memorial Hospital staff members.

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital nurse, Brandi Corley, RN, is the most recent winner of the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award.

Corley was nominated by Kay Traylor, RN, BSN, director of inpatient.

“I would like to nominate Brandi Corley for the DAISY Award. Brandi recently returned from leave. She moved to the charge nurse position on A shift when she returned. Since this, Brandi has exhibited extraordinary leadership and teamwork. She is always checking on her coworkers to see if there is anything she can help with. She stays up to date with all the patients on the floor. She consistently checks on all patients and delivers passionate patient care. She is always willing to change her assignment as the work flow changes. Brandi exhibits those qualities of a DAISY Award nurse. We are very lucky to have her as a nurse at Newberry Hospital,” Traylor wrote.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Barnes and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nomination’s may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff.

