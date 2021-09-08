Art show to be held at NBO

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer is taking on a new venture, in partnership with Robert Matheson and Newberry Made there will be an art show here this weekend called, “Observing Community.”

The idea for this art show came together like dominoes, with each piece leading up to the art show.

“So, this project started when the editor of The Newberry Observer (this reporter) reached out to me saying they were about to take pieces off the press and could I come photograph it. While I was here, I found a bucket of ink on the press, I asked if I could have it, he asked his boss (Andy Husk) and they said yes,” Matheson said. “Andrew then made the comment that they were coming to drain the ink out and I asked if I could come and get some more. They recommended that I come by when the corporate people were here.”

This would then lead to Matheson meeting Corey Champion, CFO of Champion Media (the parent company of The Newberry Observer).

“I found the pressroom to be an inspiring non-conventional place to create and I asked if I could utilize it as a pop-up studio. Corey agreed in exchange for a painting for the office,” Matheson said.

Matheson began preparing Masonite panels to paint on, he then went to the morning coffee gathering at his Poetree and began discussing the project, inviting other artist to come see the space.

“Rebecca Clevenger took me up on it, she came to see the space and we began a collaborative painting. At that time, we saw on the press that the model is called Goss Community Printing Press, we then opened up an invitation to the entire community to come collaborate and paint,” Matheson said.

In the span of roughly a month, about 28 artist of various ages and backgrounds came to create art. Matheson said they even utilized supplies found at The Newberry Observer, with permission from staff.

“It was then recommended by Andrew (again, this reporter) to have an art show on location,” Matheson said.

Thus, the art show was created. The show will be a two day event, with the artist reception on Sept. 10 from 6-9 p.m. and a gallery type viewing on Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“On Friday, the artists will be there and all are welcome and Saturday is the open house, nothing else will be going on just art viewing,” Matheson said.

There will be a plethora of art to view, and possibly purchase. There will even be performance art on Friday. While entry into the art show is free, donations are appreciated, Matheson said.

“Friday during the artist meet and greet reception, guests can expect an interactive experience, there will be music and dancing with drinks and snacks provided,” Matheson said. “Saturday will be a drop in for people to view the art at their leisure.”

The Newberry Observer is located at 1716 Main Street, Newberry. Masks are required, social distancing is encouraged when possible.

“The Newberry Observer is happy to allow local artists to use our disused pressroom for inspiration and materials. This local project started when Robert found out we were draining our old black ink tank that was unused. The ink was going to be sent for recycling or disposal, so there was no problem giving away a few gallons for the cause of local art,” said Andy Husk, publisher of The Observer. “In the process of collecting ink, Robert met Corey and struck up a conversation with him and me about using the pressroom and other empty spaces in The Observer building for a pop-up studio. It was a natural progression from letting the local artists use the space for inspiration to allowing a show or some way for them to showcase the work that has been done here.”

