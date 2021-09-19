Two day art exhibition draws a crowd

Robert Matheson’s painting titled “Unlocking the Well of Creativity.” His piece is surrounded by other art created by various artist. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Pictures taken by Robert Matheson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Guest chat with artist during the exhibition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer This piece by Robert Matheson and Rebekah Clevenger, “Nothing is Sacred” will be going with The Newberry Observer to its new home, in the near future. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Guest looking at the artwork with the old press as a backdrop. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Amy Matheson, Sammy Graham and Robert Matheson during the Saturday exhibition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Artist and past employees of The Newberry Observer talk during the art exhibition. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sammy Graham and Alicia Moye hug during the show. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Former staff members of The Newberry Observer and Robert Matheson pose for a picture by the old press. Pictured: Marion Livingston, Timothy Moye, Alicia Moye, Sammy Graham, Robert Matheson and Andy Hawkins. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Clay work made by Marquerite Palmer called “Work in Progress.”

NEWBERRY — Roughly 100 people attended the two day art exhibition “Observing Community” at The Newberry Observer over the weekend.

“Fantastic,” Robert Matheson said in response to the exhibition.

“We really appreciate the community coming out to support the local artist and it was an awesome experience to share all of our work with them,” said Amy Matheson.

In the span of roughly a month, about 28 artist of various ages and backgrounds came to create art. Matheson said they even utilized supplies found at The Newberry Observer, with permission from staff. The art show to showcase this work was held on Friday and Saturday, Friday being an artist reception with performance art.

Robert Matheson said that his favorite moment from the show was Abigail Corbitt’s interpretive dance during the artist meet and greet.

“Also, having a pop-up studio and an art exhibition in an unconventional safe space was a first for me and I found it very inspiring,” he said.

“Everything was so positive, we had people from all walks of life come and enjoy,” Amy Matheson said.

One piece of art on display during the show was called “Unlocking the Well of Creativity.” Created by Matheson, he said it was actually two paintings.

“The first started out with basic markmaking using standing ink and white latex paint. It evolved into a man sitting by a fire as his muse stoked the flames. I felt the painting was unresolved in many areas, mostly due to my own lack of conviction. That night I awoke at 4 a.m. thinking it was perhaps unresolved because it lacked any sense of collaboration. I drew a new sketch: Two artists at the well of creativity. One artist holds the key to unlocking the well in his head and his heart. He struggles to pull out a heavy bucket as a second artist provides support and holds it steady. A drop of creativity spills out as the other artist peers in. It illustrates a struggle similar to many that I experienced throughout the project,” Matheson said.

“Ultimately, I’m proud of this piece. Not because it’s particularly exceptional. I’m proud because of what it represents. A community of artists collaborating to overcome our struggles at the well. We did it. We hosted an incredible exhibition featuring work across multiple mediums while being inclusive, positive and supportive of each other. Not to mention we produced a large body some incredible work together.”

This was the final painting Robert Matheson completed while working at The Newberry Observer.

“Thank you to all of those who supported the effort by attending the event, sharing it online, buying art and donating money to pay the performers. Also, thank you to the businesses who donated space, materials, marketing, food and time,” he said.

During the exhibition there was a bit of a reunion, as multiple past employees of The Newberry Observer came to see the exhibition and the old pressroom.

“It was really interesting to meet the press crew and hear all of the history about the newspaper and the printing process,” Matheson said.

Some of those with connections to The Newberry Observer who stopped by included, but not limited to: Alicia Moye, Timothy Moye, Marion Livingston and his wife, Andy Hawkins, Heather Hawkins, Elyssa Haven and Sammy Graham.

“Whatever magic we seemed to capture Friday and Saturday was amazing. We were honored to have past employees come back for a visit and see what is left of the pressroom and facilities here in the building. Of course, they came to support the art community and Newberry Made, as well, and we were glad to have them,” said Publisher Andy Husk.

“While this event sort of symbolized a ‘goodbye’ to this building, we are still working to produce The Observer every week. The community has seen that the building has been for sale for a while hopefully in the next few weeks we will be announcing a move to the immediate downtown area. Some of this art and artifacts from the exhibition will be traveling to whatever the new destination is.”

“I would like to thank everyone that came through the exhibition, those who supported the artists and those who subscribed to The Observer. This was such a unique event that I hope can be replicated to some extent in the future. The Observer is proud to support local artists in all they are doing to make Newberry County a more beautiful place.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.