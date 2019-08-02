2019 Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup — “All Trails Lead to the Mountain”

Stock photo The Little Mountain Reunion Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the annual Little Mountain Reunion Parade which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lineup starts August 3 at 9:15 a.m., position numbers are subject to change. On the day of the parade, check in at the tent at the start of the parade route when you arrive.

1. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

2. Boy Scouts #61

3. Kimberly Mack – Grand Marshal

4. Little Mountain Elementary

5. Little Mountain Mayor and Town Council

6. Little Mountain Fire Department

7. Little Mountain Rescue

8. Senator Ronnie Cromer

9. Representative Rick Martin

10. Newberry County Treasurer

11. Newberry County Auditor

12. Newberry County Clerk of Court

13. Newberry County Coroner

14. Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School – Logan Shepard

15. B&L Primary Wee Miss – Madison Garris

16. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

17. Mt. Zion AME Church

18. Macedonia Lutheran Church

19. Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church

20. Emily Haltiwanger

21. Alpha Tree Service

22. Cub Scout Pack #111

23. Mid-Carolina Little League

24. Andrew Frick

25. Rodney Chapman

26. Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands

27. Shriners – Cairo Temple #125

28. Newberry Fire Department

29. Newberry HazMat

30. Carter Lake State Farm

31. Doss Marine

32. Mid-Carolina High School Band

33. StangClub S.C.

34. Wilson’s Refrigeration

35. S.C. State Parks

36. S.C. Dames

37. Stokes-Trainor

38. Prosperity Drug

39. Publix Chapin

40. Southern Lawn and Landscape

41. The Detail Shop

42. Chick-Fil-A Ballentine

43. David Strawhorn State Farm

44. Mid-Carolina Cheer

45. Mid-Carolina Football

46. Mid-Carolina JV and Middle School Cheerleaders

47. Farm Bureau

48. Mid-Carolina Fishing Club

49. Palmetto Tractor Club

50. Joy Ride, LLC

51. Wilson Auto Sales

52. Cooking Que for Christ

53. Goldwing Riders

54. Pleasurecraft Marine Engine

55. Shriners – Hillbilly

56. Walmart

57. Fairview Fire Department

58. Prosperity Rescue

59. Mc Clam Construction

60. DS Utilities

61. WCOS

62. Lexington County Fire Service

63. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

