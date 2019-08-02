2019 Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup — “All Trails Lead to the Mountain”

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the annual Little Mountain Reunion Parade which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lineup starts August 3 at 9:15 a.m., position numbers are subject to change. On the day of the parade, check in at the tent at the start of the parade route when you arrive.
1. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office
2. Boy Scouts #61
3. Kimberly Mack – Grand Marshal
4. Little Mountain Elementary
5. Little Mountain Mayor and Town Council
6. Little Mountain Fire Department
7. Little Mountain Rescue
8. Senator Ronnie Cromer
9. Representative Rick Martin
10. Newberry County Treasurer
11. Newberry County Auditor
12. Newberry County Clerk of Court
13. Newberry County Coroner
14. Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School – Logan Shepard
15. B&L Primary Wee Miss – Madison Garris
16. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
17. Mt. Zion AME Church
18. Macedonia Lutheran Church
19. Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church
20. Emily Haltiwanger
21. Alpha Tree Service
22. Cub Scout Pack #111
23. Mid-Carolina Little League
24. Andrew Frick
25. Rodney Chapman
26. Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands
27. Shriners – Cairo Temple #125
28. Newberry Fire Department
29. Newberry HazMat
30. Carter Lake State Farm
31. Doss Marine
32. Mid-Carolina High School Band
33. StangClub S.C.
34. Wilson’s Refrigeration
35. S.C. State Parks
36. S.C. Dames
37. Stokes-Trainor
38. Prosperity Drug
39. Publix Chapin
40. Southern Lawn and Landscape
41. The Detail Shop
42. Chick-Fil-A Ballentine
43. David Strawhorn State Farm
44. Mid-Carolina Cheer
45. Mid-Carolina Football
46. Mid-Carolina JV and Middle School Cheerleaders
47. Farm Bureau
48. Mid-Carolina Fishing Club
49. Palmetto Tractor Club
50. Joy Ride, LLC
51. Wilson Auto Sales
52. Cooking Que for Christ
53. Goldwing Riders
54. Pleasurecraft Marine Engine
55. Shriners – Hillbilly
56. Walmart
57. Fairview Fire Department
58. Prosperity Rescue
59. Mc Clam Construction
60. DS Utilities
61. WCOS
62. Lexington County Fire Service
63. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office