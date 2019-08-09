Newberry mourns loss of Savion White

NEWBERRY — It is with great sadness that the Newberry College Athletic Department announces the loss of Savion White, a member of the Wolves’ football program.

White passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8. He was an incoming freshman on the football team and had spent the summer participating in team weightlifting programs and taking summer classes.

“Savion was an outstanding young man,” said Head Coach Todd Knight. “He had a bright future ahead of him here. It’s a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.”

“We are deeply saddened by Savion’s passing,” added President Maurice Scherrens. “His was a life full of opportunity that ended far too soon. He will always be a member of our Newberry family.”

White had had a standout career at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School. He was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams.

“Savion was a great athlete but an even better person,” said Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Stephen Flynn, who led White’s recruitment. “He was an excellent student, he worked hard, and his smile could light up a room.”

