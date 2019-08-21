Get on track with FastTrac

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association is bringing back FastTrac to help small businesses in the county strategically grow.

FastTrac is a 10 week mini business school put on by NDDA, in conjunction with Piedmont Technical College, the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Newberry, The Small Business Development Center and Newberry County government. FastTrac will run Thursdays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 from 6-9 p.m. nightly. FastTrac will be hosted at the Newberry Campus of Piedmont Technical College this year.

“We welcome new businesses, people just starting out, also very much for existing businesses — and again FastTrac is about taking the time out to think strategically about your business,” said Aimee Talbot, president of NDDA. “As a small business owner, normally you are crazy busy putting out fires every day, whatever is the chaos of the day — you never get time to step back and think about strategically growing your business.”

With FastTrac, small business owners will be able to do just that — over the course of 10 weeks FastTrac will teach small business owners how to grow their business.

“How you will possibly pivot and turn it into a different direction, different product, different service, different market. It’s really a wonderful opportunity to really think about growing your business,” Talbot said.

Talbot said there is great shared knowledge that happens with all of the people in the class.

“So often with an entrepreneur it seems like no one else has the problems you have. When you are a small business, there are up times and down times, sometimes just being around a bunch of other business owners — going through what you are going through — can really help. That is one of the great things that happens, networking among all the people who take the class.”

The class facilitator will be Tom Ledbetter, Talbot said he is a fantastic facilitator and is a nationally recognized facilitator for FastTrac. Additionally, Barbara Miller, local agent with the Small Business Development Center, will help Talbot run the program.

“But, she’s also there so people can meet her and get to know her — and learn how she can help with their small business,” Talbot said.

FastTrac is open to anyone in Newberry County, and Talbot said they are trying to reach out to the whole county.

“We strongly encourage businesses in Ninety-Six, Whitmire, Jalapa, Prosperity, Chappells, Peak, Silverstreet, Pomaria, Little Mountain, Kinards, all of Newberry County, to join FastTrac — it is not just for Newberry,” she said.

The cost of FastTrac is $175, and will have a limit of 20 businesses or organizations — each business or organization can have two attendees.

“We strongly encourage everyone to take this opportunity to focus on growing their business. While $175 may seem like little expensive all in one lump sum, NDDA believes in helping small businesses grow. We will offer a three month payment plan — if that will help by breaking the payments into three payments,” Talbot said.

Marguerite Girard, with Car Baby and Bike Baby, took the class last year for her Car Baby business — her new business — Bike Baby — came out of FastTrac.

“FastTrac was so instrumental in getting a better grasp on Car Baby, I knew it would be the go-to course to get Bike Baby off the ground. FastTrac gives you the tools you need to build a proper business plan to ensure your business succeeds,” she said.

To sign up, visit newberrydowntown.com and click the FastTrac link. To pay for the course you can reach out to Talbot at 803-276-4001. An info session will be Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House, Talbot said people can also pay then.

“Any business in Newberry County that would like to sponsor food and drinks for one of the classes, they can come and tell the class about their business,” Talbot said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

