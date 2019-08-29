FILOT Agreements discussed for multiple industries

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Newberry County Council recognized County employees for their years of service to the County on Wednesday. Pictured (L-R): Shanta Samuel (Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, five years); Leslie Parnell (Veteran’s Office, 10 years); Charles Verner (Public Defender, 15 years). -

NEWBERRY — Industry was the main topic of conversation during Wednesday’s Newberry County Council meeting — with fee-in-lieu of tax agreements discussed for industry expansion, or locating to Newberry County.

First up was a second reading for an industry known as Project Sam — County Administrator Wayne Adams said this is a top-tier Samsung Supplier, the first to locate in South Carolina.

“This Project is committing to the creation of at least 57 jobs and the investment of at least $11.5 million. In turn, the County would agree to a 30-year Fee-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (FILOT) schedule, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 0.382 (382 mills), and certain Special Source Revenue Credits (SSRCs). These SSRCs would reduce scheduled fee payments by 100 percent in the first year, by two-thirds (66 percent) in year two, and by 40 percent for the remainder of the agreement term; except that, if investment reaches $12.5 million — the reduction for each year in the remainder of the term would be 50 percent,” he said. “Additionally, the County is providing approximately 15 acres of property and a site grant of $450,000 — budgeted in the current fiscal year. Total site development costs are approximately $1.5 million. Construction investment is currently estimated at $10 million.”

Council approved second reading after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Johnny Mack Scurry seconded.

Council also approved a first reading of a FILOT agreement with Valmont Industries — an existing industry in Newberry County. Valmont is pledging new investment of $13.75 million and the creation of 50 additional jobs, according to Adams. He added that the company is forecasting an average hourly wage of $23.17.

“For incentive purposes, the County would offer a 20-year Fee-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (FILOT) schedule, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 0.382 (382 mills), and certain Special Source Revenue Credits. These Credits would reduce scheduled fee payments by 40 percent for each of the first 10 years,” Adams said.

Council approved first reading after Councilman Scott Cain made a motion and Councilman Steve Stockman seconded.

In regards to this FILOT agreement, Council also approved a Resolution committing to negotiate a FILOT agreement with Valmont.

“South Carolina law requires the adoption of an inducement resolution formally identifying any project to which a Fee in Lieu of Taxes (FILOT) will pertain,” Adams said. “This resolution identifies Valmont Industries for this purpose.”

Council approved first reading of a FILOT agreement with Project Kickoff — a small three million dollar solar energy project, according to Adams.

“As with all solar projects, the argument for pushing incentives higher is the fact that solar panels don’t bring with them any service costs (e.g., no children to educate, no lawbreakers for cops to chase, etc.). While this reading is by title only (no ordinance details yet), it is expected that the County will offer a 30-year Fee-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (FILOT) agreement, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 0.382 (382 mills), and certain Special Source Revenue Credits (SSRCs). In this case, the SSRCs would reduce fee payments by 75 percent for the entire life of the agreement,” Adams said.

Council approved first reading after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Rucker seconded.

As with the Valmont FILOT agreement, Council approved a resolution committing to negotiate a FILOT agreement with Project Kickoff — after Scurry made a motion and Cain seconded.

Other Business:

• Council approved first reading to amend the official zoning map for a parcel located on Highway 176, just outside the Pomaria Town Limits and near S.C. 202. The ordinance would change the parcel from Rural (R2) to General Commercial (GC). The purpose of the rezoning is to locate a Dollar General on the property — which is next to the Pomaria Post Office.

• Council approved first reading for an Equipment Lease-Purchase Agreement in an amount not exceeding $965,000 relating to the purchase of certain equipment by Newberry County, authorizing the execution of other necessary documents and papers. According to Adams, Newberry County has purchased heavy rolling stock and other big-ticket items for emergency services and public works utilizing the lease-purchase method. This method provides considerable fiscal benefit in that 1) it avoids the use of general operating millage, which is subject to millage limitations under Act 388; 2) it minimizes impact on the County’s statutory borrowing capacity by limiting each year’s debt issue to one-fifth of the purchase price, i.e., utilizing a series of five one-year bonds rather than a single five-year amortization. The items budgeted for purchase by this method in the current fiscal year are as follows: one pumper-tanker fire truck ($325,000), one backhoe ($98,604), three pick-up trucks ($98,853), two ambulances ($350,000), and two heart monitors ($90,000). The total cost of these purchases is $962,457. This same ordinance also includes indebtedness on the County’s public works facility, which also takes the form of installment purchase debt (serial one-year notes).

• Council recognized the following Newberry County employees for their many years with the county: Shanta S. Samuel, Sheriff’s Department – five years; Brian B. Smith, Sheriff’s Department – five years; Leslie Parnell, Veteran’s Affairs – 10 years; Charles Verner, Public Defender – 15 years; Janice Allen, Clerk of Court – 20 years.

• Council approved giving $1,000 to FastTrac — a program put on by the Newberry Downtown Development Association. This program will help small business and organizations, that sign up, strategically grow their business. The funds will come from the Council’s contingency account.

Newberry County Council recognized County employees for their years of service to the County on Wednesday. Pictured (L-R): Shanta Samuel (Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, five years); Leslie Parnell (Veteran’s Office, 10 years); Charles Verner (Public Defender, 15 years). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0864.jpg Newberry County Council recognized County employees for their years of service to the County on Wednesday. Pictured (L-R): Shanta Samuel (Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, five years); Leslie Parnell (Veteran’s Office, 10 years); Charles Verner (Public Defender, 15 years). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

