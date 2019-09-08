School Board hears Whitmire softball field request

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Adam Bruyere came before the Board to ask for consideration to build a softball field at Whitmire High School. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Reverend Rembert Billy inquired about bullying policies in schools during the public forum. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Board Member Quin Cureton, center, was recognized by the Board for completing Level Two of the Boardmanship Institute. Cureton is pictured with Chairman Jody Hamm, left, and Superintendent Jim Suber, right. -

NEWBERRY — In a public forum during the Newberry County School District Board Meeting, board members heard from Adam Bruyere — who requested the Board to consider building a softball field at Whitmire High School.

“Here to bring an idea before you — Whitmire High School needs a softball field. There are issues with our current system, the way we have a sharing agreement with the Town of Whitmire — I think there are some good reasons why you should consider building a field for the Whitmire softball team,” he said.

One of the benefits of a softball field, Bruyere said, is giving a dedicated athletic facility to a successful athletic team.

“Six out of the last seven years we’ve played for the District Championship and won in 2018. There will be flexibility in scheduling both with the Town and the school, it would put us on par with other district schools, having our own softball field. It’ll give players a place to change in their own dedicated locker room facility, we’d be able to control things like seating, sound, lights, maintenance and we’d have a dedicated space for summer workouts,” he said.

He added that the current sharing agreement is good, but “we can do better.”

“It is a big issue and an idea I’m bringing before you,” Bruyere said.

Reverend Rembert Billy also spoke during the public forum — Billy came before the Board to ask what policies the District had in regards to bullying. Rembert asked if he was to find out someone, in any school in Newberry County, was being bullied what policies were in place. Chairman Jody Hamm said they do not typically respond during public forum, but said the District does have bullying policies.

Other business:

• Board Member Quin Cureton was recognized for completing Level Two of the Boardmanship Institute for the fiscal year 2018-19. The Boardmanship Institute offers a year-round training curriculum focused on leadership skills for board members on state and national educational issues.

• A Bond Resolution was approved after a motion from Board Member Quin Cureton and second by Board Member Ike Bledsoe.

• A motion was made by Cureton and seconded by Board Member Jessie Reeder to move payroll frequency to twice a month — the motion passed in a 4-3 vote.

• A motion was made by Cureton and seconded by Board Member Clyde Hill to approve the second reading of the following policies: Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity, Tobacco-Free Workplace. Tobacco Use by Students and Tobacco Free School District.

• The Kendall Road Complex Open House will be held September 9 from 4-6 p.m.

