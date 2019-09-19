Two arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Whitmire

Elliott - Gray -

WHITMIRE — Two men have been charged with attempted murder, and other related charges, after shooting into a residence on Duckett Avenue, just outside the Town of Whitmire.

According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Sept. 16 at about 10:30 p.m., four victims including — two children — some inside and some outside the home, reported that someone drove by their residence and fired six to seven shots at them and their home. Several of the rounds struck the home — none of the victims were struck by the gun fire.

The vehicle fled the area; however, a witness was able to identify the vehicle and provided that information to law enforcement.

A short time later, according to the NCSO, there was second call of shots fired, this time on Sinclair Avenue in the Town of Whitmire. Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office as well as an officer from the Whitmire Police Department responded and located the suspect vehicle — which was involved in both incidents, according to Sheriff’s Office.

Based on their follow up investigation, the deputies were able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting. They also located two .22 caliber weapons and ammunition believed to be used in the shooting in the immediate area of the home where the vehicle was located — according to NCSO.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects and they were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18 . The investigation into the case is ongoing and additional arrests are probable, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were identified as: Trevarious Tyquan Elliot, 22, of 35 Abrams Trail, Whitmire and Danny Isaiah Gray, 19, 440 Hunter Road, Whitmire. A bond hearing was held for both suspects on Thursday, and they were denied bond on all charges, according to the Sheriff’s office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both suspect are charged with attempted murder, breach of peace, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Elliot was also charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana when marijuana was found on his person when he was arrested.

