Cooperative Health to open location in Newberry County

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center (dba Cooperative Health) has announced the expansion of healthcare services in Newberry County.

Through a partnership with Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Cooperative Health will assume the operations of Little Mountain Family Health Center commencing Monday, October 7.

Little Mountain Family Health Center, located at 99 North Mill Street, Little Mountain, will offer pediatric, adult and behavioral health services Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

A sliding fee scale (the Good Samaritan Plan) is available for all patients experiencing financial hardship and no one is denied service regardless of their ability to pay. All forms of insurance are accepted including Tricare, Medicaid and Medicare.

“On behalf of the Cooperative Health Board of Directors and Staff,we are pleased to support Newberry County by way of increasing access to healthcare services and improving the health of residents in the Little Mountain community,” said Delgado Cantave, Cooperative Health President and CEO.

“Our partnership with Cooperative Health allows residents of Little Mountain and surrounding areas access to high quality primary care and additional health services that were previously absent,” said Bruce Baldwin, Newberry County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer.

Little Mountain Family Practice will be hosting an all-day open house on Monday, October, 7 at 8:30 a.m.