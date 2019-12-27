Dukes named Newberry Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year

Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Ben Dukes, Firefighter of the Year with Fire Chief Keith Minick. -

NEWBERRY — Being the bright spot in someone else’s day in times of trouble is what Ben Dukes says he loves most about being a firefighter.

Dukes was recently named Firefighter of the Year for the Newberry Fire Department, an honor Fire Chief Keith Minick said he has rightfully earned.

“Ben is a great person and is a great asset to our department with his ability to get the job done in emergency and non-emergency calls,” Minick said.

The Firefighter of the Year for the Newberry Fire Department is chosen through nominations made by members of the fire department. An outside selection panel then judges each nomination.

Dukes was nominated by two of his peers for the recognition, Minick said.

One peer wrote this as part of his nomination for Dukes:

“I have had the opportunity to watch this firefighter for more than a decade. I watched him when he prepared for his shift, I watched when the tones dropped, I watched when he fought fire and I watched what he did when the fire was out and a devastated family stood only yards from their destroyed lives,” it read. “What I saw was someone that in the midst of the devastation around us somehow conveyed a confidence, not an offensive confidence, but the kind of confidence that was soothing; he conveyed a genuine sense of caring.”

The other nomination discussed Duke’s dedication to help with events, even when off duty, the way he relates to the community and visitors to the fire department as well as his fellow firefighters.

Minick said aside from performing his duties as senior engineer for the department, Dukes was also involved with his church, the Newberry County Exchange Club and coached ball. He has been deployed on several state mobilization calls and was recently recognized as one of the firefighters that assisted with saving a life at a call.

“We are fortunate to have Ben on our team to assist in keeping our community safe,” Minick said.

Dukes said the recognition came as a complete surprise.

“My wife said she knew immediately it was me,” Dukes said of the nominations. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Having been a part of the Newberry Fire Department for 20 years, Dukes said there is no such thing as a typical day. On top of responding to calls and fire prevention work, he said they come in each shift, check their trucks, then complete their training.

The reason he got into the fire service, Dukes said, was to help the community.

“There’s nothing better than going to someone at their worst time and feeling that when you leave that they’ve gotten a little sense of relief or bright spot in the midst of tragedy because of something you said or were able to do for them,” he said.

To him, Dukes said being a firefighter was about working for the citizens of the community you serve. Being a part of the Newberry community, he said, was especially a privilege because of the cooperation between the fire department and others such as the police and utility departments, as well as other organizations to include EMS.

“We know each other and aren’t afraid to ask for help if we need assistance,” he said. “It’s one of the great things about working in a small town.”

While he was named Firefighter of the Year, Dukes said the recognition was not about him, but rather his family for the sacrifices they’ve made – missing events, holidays and everything in-between.

Dukes and his wife, Alicia, have one son, Jared.

“I could not do this job without the support of my family,” Dukes said. “Without them it’s not possible.”

