Resolve to become a part of the magic at the Opera House in 2020

NEWBERRY — In 1882, the very first performance at the Newberry Opera House was McAllister the Magician. Whether it was McAllister’s magic or the Berkshire pig they raffled off opening week, something kept the crowds coming back to the Opera House.

Almost 137 years and a renovation as a performing arts center later, the Newberry Opera House presents close to 160 events or shows a season — which primarily runs from September to May. To make that magic happen, the Newberry Opera House relies on awesome ambassadors.

Volunteer Opportunities

Realizing that not everyone is able to make pre-season training in August, the Newberry Opera House is offering mid-season training on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Follow up Tour Guide specific training will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. All training is held at the Opera House (1201 McKibben St. Newberry). Call 803-276-6264 to register for the class.

What to Expect at the Classes

Fun facts about Opera House history are shared, plus emergency procedures and policies are reviewed. Learn more about the seating process at the Opera House. Those interested in becoming a tour guide should attend the general session then mark their calendars for the follow up session on January 25.

Following class, the new Ambassadors will have a chance to sign up to volunteer for specific shows during the season, so trainees are asked to bring their calendars and iPads. Also, please come prepared to have your photo taken and know your social security number for a background check. These are required before working any shows.

Be A Part of A Team with a Mission: Be A Tour Guide at the Newberry Opera House

Did you know that Pam Tillis described playing at the Newberry Opera House as “just like playing in Garth Brook’s living room?” Did you know that before coming to the Opera House, the grand piano was last played at the White House? Did you know that Tex Ritter once rode his horse onto the stage of the Opera House?

These are just some of the fun facts that tour guides share with visitors from around the world. Particularly as we look forward to warm weather, more and more tourists and locals alike will be stopping by the Newberry Opera House just to take a peak. NOH’s tour guides try to epitomize the Opera House motto of “Gracious Hospitality.”

Saturday, January 25, 2020m at 10:00 a.m., the Newberry Opera House will be hosting a tour guide training session. While there are some basic facts to learn, each tour guide has the ability to make the tour their own featuring their different areas of interest.

Final fun fact: The Opera House had to use a crane to lower Tex Ritter’s horse out the back windows, because the horse wouldn’t go back down the stairs.

Benefits

In addition to getting to see part of the show they are working for free, volunteers also earn credit towards complimentary tickets to use on nights they are not working. Many friendships have formed between the volunteers. But, one of the biggest reasons people volunteer is because they know they are part of a team that is having an impact on their community – part of making the magic happen.

If you are interested in being part of the team that makes the magic happen at the Newberry Opera House, call 803-276-6264 to register.

