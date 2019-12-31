Stay safe on New Year’s Eve

NEWBERRY — As 2019 comes to a close, many will be taking part in New Year’s Eve festivities.

Ahead of the New Year’s celebrations, Sheriff Lee Foster is reminding the community to have fun, but practice safety while celebrating next week.

Foster said one of the biggest complaints they receive is centered around fireworks and noise complaints from the community.

“The fire department would have to deal with any potential fires, but we have to deal with the noise and we get a lot of complaints. The other problem is people confuse that noise with gunshots in today’s world,” he said.

Foster added that those who choose to enjoy fireworks need to be mindful of their neighbors — keeping animals and the homeowners themselves in mind.

“Animals get upset over loud noise and some people in our community have post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — we get a good many calls about that, disturbing somebody who has trauma,” he said.

While there is nothing against the law in Newberry County against shooting fireworks, there is a noise ordinance that the community should consider — it could result in a ticket if the noise is consistently persistent.

Over the last few years, according to Foster, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has also dealt with a number of individuals shooting guns in the air instead of fireworks.

“It’s a hugely dangerous situation. Gravity takes over — what goes up, must come down. Houses can be hit by an errant round — bullets can travel significant distances. While they may shoot a gun in the air, that bullet is going to come down somewhere,” he said. “We don’t want to impede on somebody’s fun, but we have to recognize other people’s concerns.”

On New Year’s Eve, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will be in the community answering individual’s concerns. They will also be working with various municipalities to assist in spotting impaired driving.

“It’s very easy to get a designated driver. We don’t want anybody to not go out to a party or go have a drink if they are so inclined, but we don’t want them driving. It needs to be somebody that doesn’t consume alcohol, certainly not talking about the least drunk, but the person who hasn’t had anything to drink,” Foster said.

There will be checkpoints throughout Newberry County on New Year’s Eve — the NCSO will also be working alongside other agencies in an effort to avoid violent confrontations.

“We’ll have people that’ll be assisting us in certain capacities to make sure there are not violent confrontations that take place. It’s difficult because when you have alcohol and large groups of people there can be disagreements. People will be in place just in case we have a situation — like we had at the Hartford Community Center,” Foster said.

Overall, Foster wants those who are heading out to celebrate to have fun and have a plan.

“Think safe and have a plan. If you’re having a party or are at a community center, someplace like that, make sure you’ve got a sober person available to drive — utilize taxis and rideshare services,” he said.

If anyone should have an emergency call 911 immediately. For any non-emergencies, Foster says to call 803-321-2222.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

