First Friday event of 2020 is Jan. 3

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association’s January First Friday networking/socializing event in Downtown Newberry will be held on Friday, January 3 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The theme for January’s First Friday event is, “A Clean Start” and will be held at Bear Arms CrossFit (1228 Victory Street).

January’s First Friday event will focus on starting out 2020 with A Clean Start. Caroline and Ryan Smith of Bear Arms CrossFit will oﬀer a few words on committing to an exercise plan and how Bear Arms CrossFit could help you be healthier in the new year.

Next, Susan Dorton of Newberry Yoga will explain how to improve your health and well-being using Ayurveda, the Indian system of health and wellness. If you’ve never heard of Ayurveda, the sister science to yoga, this is the perfect time to come ﬁnd out how to incorporate this ancient wisdom of healthy eating into your life.

Finally, Rebekah Clevinger of Genesis Hub will demonstrate how to make household cleaning products using essential oils — so your home will sparkle and smell good in the new year.

Snacks and beverages will be provided and all are invited to attend this free event.

“I’m so thrilled that our #NEWberry (Newberry Empowering Women) committee was able to organize 10 First Friday events in 2019 and the group has committed to 12 First Friday events for 2020,” Aimee Talbot, president of the Newberry Downtown Development Association, said. “Our First Friday events are meant to provide networking opportunities for the community to come together and get to know each other better. Each event is hosted by a local Downtown business and has an educational component, a fun hands-on activity, and of course wine and snacks.”

February’s First Friday will be held on Friday, February 7 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salon Three. The theme is “Bless Your Heart” and will oﬀer an evening of beauty in Downtown Newberry. Amy Burke of Salon Three will present make-up tips and demonstrate some easy hairstyles you can do yourself.

Hayley Hunt of Compass Family Medicine will mix up a face scrub and discuss skin care techniques. Snacks, beer and wine will be provided. There is no cost to attend.

Follow Newberry Downtown Development Association on Facebook or see NewberryDowntown.com for further information about #NEWberry First Fridays.

If you would like to join the #NEWberry committee to help organize First Fridays, they meet at Genesis Hub at 1110 Main Street every other Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Next meeting is Thursday, January 2.