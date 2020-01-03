Whitmire man loses home in Christmas Day fire

Courtesy photo Whitmire resident Toney Radford lost his home located on Smith Street on Christmas Day, due to a potential kerosene heater malfunction. Community members are helping Radford get back on his feet by providing clothes or financial assistance. Those who would like to help can drop off donations at Thomas Grocery and Grill, 161 Gilliam Street, Whitmire. -

WHITMIRE — A Whitmire man who lost his home on Smith Street last Wednesday in a house fire is receiving help from the Whitmire community as he begins to get back on his feet.

Michael Thomas, EMT with Union County EMS, said the call came out on Christmas Day and when firetrucks arrived at the scene, Toney Radford’s home was engulfed in flames.

Radford is no stranger to Thomas Grocery and Grill, a well-known family business in Whitmire — he can be found at the store helping with odd jobs, according to Thomas.

“He’s always helped us out at the store, since my dad got sick and passed away, doing odds and ends jobs while I took my dad to the doctor — giving him little odd jobs to do so he could get something to eat,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Radford lived in the home for most of his life and lost everything except the clothes on his back.

“It’s unfortunate — since he lost everything we’re trying to get some clothes together. We’ve had good support from the community getting clothes and money. Right now, he’s staying with some friends and we’re hoping to find him a place to stay,” he said.

Right now, Radford is in need of clothes — Thomas said they are also trying to raise money to help Radford get another trailer or an apartment.

“We’re just trying to help him out because he’s always helping different people around the community, doing odd jobs just to help people, and I think it would be a good idea for us to step up and help him out,” Thomas said.

Radford wears a size medium shirt and size 30/30 in pants. Anyone who wants to donate items can drop them off at Thomas Grocery and Grill, 161 Gilliam Street, Whitmire or contact Thomas at 803-924-6379 to arrange a pick up.

Thomas said the fire department is still investigating the fire, but said they believe the cause of the fire may have been a kerosene heater malfunction — American Red Cross was also called in to assist Radford.

“He’s (Radford) still in shock. He lost his brother about two years ago, plus being the holidays and he doesn’t really have any family left, they’ve passed away. Happening on Christmas Day, go to a friend’s house to eat Christmas dinner, left about 10:30 a.m. and the fire happened about 1:30 p.m. It’s a shock to him to come back and he didn’t have anything left. He had his dog that stayed behind the house — luckily the dog got away from the trailer and didn’t get hurt,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

