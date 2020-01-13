Absentee voting in 2020

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The new voting machine that voters will now use to vote. An example of the new machine is currently in the lobby of Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The year 2020 not only represents a leap year, and the summer Olympics, but also the year for multiple elections, from the General Election in November to primaries in February and during the summer.

Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections, said they have already received a few calls about absentee ballots. Proctor said the system starts January 1, so she said they recommend people who don’t have a car, don’t drive, aren’t able to get around well, have health issues, are in the military, etc., to go ahead and sign up to absentee vote for the whole year.

“They can go ahead and do it now. They will go ahead and specify what party for the primary, if they want. We will send the absentee application for each election, all they have to do is sign them and send them back. If they have a different address, say they are recovering from surgery at a different location or are staying with a relative, they can put that address on there and we will mail the ballot to that address — a lot less for them to worry about,” she said.

Proctor added that they will get the ballots to them before the election, she said usually 30-45 days prior. The elections for this year will be Feb. 29 (Democratic Presidential Preference Primary), June 9 (Statewide Primaries), Primary Runoffs (June 23), Nov. 3 (General Election).

“The military has special rules, so if they have to have a ballot mailed earlier, they’ll get a special ballot mailed just for them,” Proctor said. “But, for most people as soon as we get the ballots in, sort everything, figure out which precincts, put everything together, we will have a big pile and ship them out to the Post Office.”

A rumor some people will say, telling people not to vote absentee, is that they are only counted in case of a tie. Proctor said that is not accurate for South Carolina.

“I think they do that in other states, every state has different rules — South Carolina usually counts those (absentee ballots) first,” Proctor said. “The first thing we do is grab the card out of the front machine (at Voter Registration and Elections) and that gets read first, because it is here.”

To vote absentee, all you have to do is either, call (803-321-2121), email (newberry@elections.sc.gov), stop by the office (1872 Wilson Road, Newberry) or even fax them your request (803-321-2122).

“They can request them for immediate family and themselves, so sometimes we will get parents requesting for children who are away at college,” Proctor said.

Anyone wanting to vote absentee should know there are numerous reasons to do so. Proctor said while they mostly have requests from seniors and military, you can also request if you are working and can’t get off to vote that day, or you are out of town.

“If they are 65 or over that is the only reason they need, disabled, know you are going to be in the hospital, military, if you are a caregiver, if you are in jail and not convicted, if you are working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Proctor said. “We have people who are out of town, people going on a cruise that week. That’s my favorite one because I always like to ask where people are going. We get all sorts of answers, going overseas, to Europe. We did have someone go on an 18 month cruise one year.”

With the elections coming up, voters in Newberry County should also be aware that there are new machines used to vote. The machines that were previously used were purchased in 2005.

“They finally decided to replace them, they’ve been working on it since 2016, they finally got budget approval — they have replaced the voting system for the equipment we vote on,” Proctor said. “They have not replaced the equipment we check-in on, which is the laptops, they may do that in the next budget.”

The new machines are a paper based system, according to Proctor.

“So you check in just like you normally would, but they’ll hand you a card, it’s going to be a blank card, you get your ballot styled marker — if there is more than one ballot, you will then give that to the poll worker who will be by the machine. They’ll (poll worker) will pull up the correct ballot after you insert the card, then you’ll vote. Once you vote, you will print the ballot, you’ll then take that to another machine that scans it and cast your ballot.”

Proctor said this is very similar to how residents have voted before, but in the end you just hit print. Proctor does want everyone to realize that the paper that will print out your votes is not a receipt, and you must put that paper in the scanning machine to officially cast your ballot.

There are a few benefits to these new machines, they can zoom in to better read the screen, you can change the contrast from white to black as well. The machines also have features to assist those who are blind, you can come in and plug in earphones and there is a remote on the side (which utilizes Braille) and the remote can control the screen.

“It’ll go through and read it to them, and they can make their selection with the remote,” Proctor said. “There is also a sip-and-puff feature as well, for someone who is quadriplegic.”

There is also a help button at the top of the screen, which will instruct a voter on how to use the machine — if they don’t want to ask a poll worker.

After you have finished making your selections, you can then review your answers on the screen and if you are satisfied you hit print. Once it prints, you can review your answers again.

“When you look over everything, if you decide it is not right, you can go to the clerk and say that is not what you voted for and get another paper — you can only do that one time,” Proctor said. “Once you are done, you run your ballot through the scanner.”

If anyone is concerned about security of their ballots, Proctor said they will have envelopes that voters can use while they wait to put their ballot in the scanning machine.

“At the end of the night, the clerk will hit the close poll button and print out the results like before,” Proctor said.

The ballots will be in a locked box and brought back to Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections the night of the election, and they will be kept for the 24 month retention period.

“For the people who really don’t like technology, we still have our poll workers and they are used to and happy to help. They will be eager to help to make sure no one has a problem,” Proctor said.” If they (voters) want somebody to stand there and help, my poll workers will have no trouble standing there.”

With the elections just around the corner, make sure to know what your ballot should look like come the Statewide Primary and the General Election, and where your polling location is. Both of these answers can be found at scvotes.org. For Whitmire voters, there has been a recent change in their polling location for the Feb. 29 election, and the new location is the Whitmire Town Hall Annex.

If you have any questions about this year’s elections, or about the new voting machines, you can call Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections at 803-321-2121.

