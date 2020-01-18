A rainy Monday morning

Oswaldo Tapia | for The Newberry Observer The downpour of rain Monday caused the creek at Willowbrook Park (located at the corner of Crosson and Drayton Street) to rise heavily. - Oswaldo Tapia | for The Newberry Observer The water at Willowbrook Park almost made it up to the bridge. -

NEWBERRY — As of noon Monday, the City of Newberry received about three inches of rain — according to Jimmie Coggins who has a rain gauge at WKDK for the National Weather Service.

The rain caused excess water on the roadway, and for safety concerns, the City of Newberry decided to close off numerous roads, according to an official with the City of Newberry. Throughout the day, the roads were opened back up as the rain subsided.

Sheriff Lee Foster said the majority of the problems on Monday were in the City of Newberry, including a lightning strike on Piedmont Street, and multiple streets closing due to excess of water in the road. Foster said the problems started during a downpour Monday morning.

“Monday morning, it (the rain) came in a downpour and that particular downpour is what caused the combination of water backing up from the previous rain — the ground was already saturated from the rain we had over the weekend,” Foster said.

Foster reminded drivers that if you see significant water, don’t drive over it.

“It takes about a foot of water to take your car off the road, don’t drive around barricades or move them — they are there for a purpose. You are putting yourself and others in danger,” Foster said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

