Brown Chapel Road shooting victim identified

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, has identified Michael McKinsey Mathis, 35, of Newberry, as the victim in the Brown Chapel Road shooting incident.

Newberry County Coroner’s Office, along with Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, January 18, at approximately 11:21 p.m., near Brown Chapel Road and Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry County.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, January 20.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, there are no suspects at this time. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.