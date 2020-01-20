Several streets to close downtown during crosswalk repairs

NEWBERRY — Several roads in Newberry will be closed next week as contractors make repairs to some of downtown’s concrete crosswalks.

The road closures will begin on Tuesday, January 21 with roads closed for at least 72 hours.

Main Street from Calhoun to Nance Streets will be closed to traffic as work is completed at the intersection of Caldwell and Main and Lindsay and Main Streets.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the City of Newberry’s Public Works crews will be working to allow traffic where they can downtown.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our downtown merchants, citizens and visitors as we make these much needed repairs within our downtown,” he said.