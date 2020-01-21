The Links Day of Community Health Forum held at NCCOA

Courtesy photo Mayor Foster Senn welcomes the Aiken (S.C.) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and all participants to The Links Day of Community Health Forum. -

NEWBERRY — According to the National Health Expenditure Report, American households spent more than one trillion dollars on healthcare in 2018.

Included in that amount were individual insurance policies and Medicare. Therefore, in an effort to keep the community informed about available resources that provide affordable healthcare plans, the Aiken (S.C.) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, partnered with S.C. Thrive and hosted The Links Day of Community Health Forum at the Newberry County Council on Aging.

The forum began with Lavern Tobias Byrd, who gave all ticket holders a chance to win door prizes. Afterwards, Marlenia Maria Murray rendered an invocation followed by Rosemary Brooks English’s words of welcome to all in attendance. Mayor Foster Senn then welcomed all visitors to Newberry with a brief description of the city’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Getting accurate information about available healthcare resources is the key to choosing the best plans at the most affordable prices, according to the forum. Brenda Blackstock, an S.C. Thrive representative, explained how her organization addresses South Carolinians’ needs through programs such as SNAP, Medicare and Medicaid. Blackstock presented available resources that will help cover the cost of prescription drugs and Medicare premiums. Tasha McClendon provided an added bonus by giving attendees brochures, leaflets and other giveaways from the S.C. Thrive information booth.

Having served the health coverage needs of South Carolinians for more than seventy years, Blue Cross Blue Shield is known throughout the state. Jay Teodorovici, a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, began his presentation by talking about the high out-of-pocket expenses many people pay because Medicare only covers 80 percent of medical costs. He explained the different parts of Medicare and talked about the opportunities to save money through multiple plans Blue Cross offers. Marcie Barno, who managed the Blue Cross Blue Shield booth, provided resources that gave additional information by way of booklets, pamphlets and other promotional products.

Carolyn Thompson, from AARP, a national partner with The Links, Incorporate, connected its resources to the community with bags of information — including alert handbooks to help seniors fight identity theft and investment fraud. Gregory Sasine, a representative from Allwell from Affordable Total Care, displayed other less costly options and plans to supplement Medicare coverage.

The forum ended in the same way that it began with drawings for door prizes, but thanks to the Aiken (S.C.) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and all of the partnering sponsors, each attendee left with so much more.

