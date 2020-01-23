Celebrating MLK Day in Newberry County

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Quentin A. Sligh served as the guest speaker during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Miller Chapel AME Church Monday morning. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jeffrey Lampkin and the Francis Marion YGB Choir were one of many groups who performed a selection of songs throughout the event. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer New Enoree Mass Choir fills Miller Chapel AME with songs of hope. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ky Brian Alexander performs during the celebration. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Newberry Mass Choir kicks off the celebration with a musical number. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The march began at Bethlehem Baptist Church and ended at Miller Chapel AME Church, where the community celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Quentin A. Sligh (also known as Tom Dooley), retired United States Navy, had one question for the community as he spoke during the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Monday morning: what level of equality do you want?

Sligh said he has participated in many MLK programs over the past 37 years — as he stood at the pulpit; however, Sligh said he was nervous to speak during the celebration held at Miller Chapel AME Church.

“This morning (Jan. 20) I was talking to Pastor (Geneva) Ware. I was going over this speech, trying to get it together, she said ‘don’t worry about it — God will get it to you,’” he said.

Sligh was stumped on what to talk about in his speech — Sligh spoke with Travis Reeder (the program organizer), who told him the theme of his speech could be whatever he wanted it to be.

“So I set out to do some research on Dr. King that was somewhat parallel to what black America is today,” Sligh said. “While Dr. King realized that legislation was a major pillar to producing equality in black America, I believe that there are two additional goals — education and the accumulation of long term black wealth.”

Those two additional goals, according to Sligh, go hand-in-hand with each other.

“Today, many blacks are going to college, we have increased those numbers, but how do we get there,” he asked. “We must think outside of the box, be unconventional.”

Sligh used cells phones as an example, he said most everyone today has a cell phone — with a large portion of people also having insurance on their phone.

“I say that to say this, insurance, if used correctly, can produce wealth. If you teach your children that, it is a seed to grow your wealth for generations to come,” Sligh said. “One of my favorite publications is The Wall Street Journal, and there was a study that said in 2018 black America had a whole $1.2 trillion dollars in income.”

Another study, according to Sligh, suggested that by the year 2053 the median wealth of black America will be zero.

“How do we actually get there? When I was coming up in the Navy, one of my master chief’s told me ‘you don’t have to be a politician, but you have to know how to survive in a political world,’” he said.

Sligh added that no one should ever refuse a helping hand because, “we can’t do this by ourselves.”

“We have to demand our seat at the table, instead of being an item on the menu,” he said. “What we have to do is decide is what level of equality we want and go forward.”

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

