Family and friends remember Peyton Reppart

Courtesy photo Sixteen-year-old Peyton Reppart will be remembered by family and friends for his love of baseball and his sense of humor. Over the weekend, Reppart passed away in a car accident. -

PROSPERITY — Energetic, full of life and talented — those are just a few of the words friends, family and the students and staff at Mid-Carolina High School used to remember 16-year-old Peyton Reppart.

Over the weekend, Reppart passed away in a car accident — Mid-Carolina Principal Ray Cooper called Reppart an “outstanding young man who was very much liked.”

“It’s a very sad and difficult time for students and staff at Mid-Carolina as we cope with this very tragic loss,” Cooper said.

While students and staff alike grieve over the loss of their own, Cooper said counselors will be available to both students and staff throughout the week. The Mid-Carolina media center is also being used as a quiet center for students to mourn.

In addition to counselors and the use of the media center as a quiet space, Monday morning students held a student-led prayer vigil in memory of Reppart.

“It was very well attended by our student body — the students put that together and they did a really good job,” Cooper said.

To Reppart’s family, Cooper added that their thoughts and prayers will continue to be with them during this difficult time.

“As a father myself with two boys, I certainly feel for his family and understand they are going through a very difficult time. Any help that our school family can extend will certainly be made available,” he said. “He was a wonderful young man at MC and will be missed.”

Head Baseball Coach Lindsay Stribble called Reppart a talented kid and a “good young man.”

Reppart played baseball for the Rebels two years ago — he did not play as a freshman and attended Mid-Carolina before transferring to Cornerstone Community Academy in October of this year.

“It’s a rough day, a lot of kids are down and mourning. It’s just a tough situation — you hate to lose anybody, but it kind of hits home,” Stribble said. “He made an impact with us and the students, I think Peyton would want his teammates and other students to live every day as full as you can. He’ll be remembered and missed by his Mid-Carolina community.”

Cornerstone Academy administrator Karin White, like the administration at Mid-Carolina, called Reppart “a wonderful young man.”

“I loved him and taught him piano lessons when he was four years old and he was just precious to me. I enjoyed having him at Cornerstone — he was just a fun young man. It has just blown us all away that his life was taken away. He enjoyed life and was just a special young man to me and I will miss him dearly,” White said.

As he reflected on his time with Reppart, Mid-Carolina Little League Coach Aaron Bouknight said he could write a book about a young man he says was always making people smile.

Bouknight called Reppart a fun kid who always had a crooked grin on his face. According to Bouknight, no one knew what kind of humor to expect from Reppart, who was always doing something to make people smile.

Bouknight will remember Reppart for “showing up to practice in his big boots with his baseball pants tucked in, often needing a reminder that he had to put his cleats on to play.”

Reppart was also fast, according to Bouknight — he was affectionately known as “Flash,” “Wheels” and “Pman.”

“This is something that I don’t think any of his friends, coaches and family will ever get over. This is a hard reminder for us all, to always love the ones that God has given you, because he’s going to need them back one day,” Bouknight said.

Reppart’s parents Chris Reppart and Terri Brooks want everyone to remember their son as being filled with joy.

“He loved making jokes, enjoyed sports — baseball mostly. He was a good friend to pretty much anybody and just a perfect son that anybody could ask for,” said Chris Reppart.

Reppart added that the support from the community has been overwhelming — from friends, family and co-workers. Moving forward, Reppart wants his son to know “just that his dad loved him and he’ll miss him forever.”

Brooks added that Reppart enjoyed being with friends and family — he especially loved his truck.

“That was his favorite things since having been able to drive. He enjoyed working on his truck and he loved his family. He and his sister Madison were the best of friends,” she said. “Although he was a mama’s boy, he was a young man who was very strong and tried to be independent at a very young age.”

Like Reppart’s father, Brooks has been amazed at all of the support her family has received.

“I really cannot find the words to express the gratitude I and my family see and feel for him. He was not one to show his emotions outwardly too often and always wanted to be the tough guy. It is clear to me, despite that exterior, he must have shown something to a lot of people, because a lot of people loved him. I haven’t been able to find any words to describe my gratitude for everything people are doing still,” Brooks said. “He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson and he will be deeply, deeply missed.”

Sixteen-year-old Peyton Reppart will be remembered by family and friends for his love of baseball and his sense of humor. Over the weekend, Reppart passed away in a car accident. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Peyton.jpg Sixteen-year-old Peyton Reppart will be remembered by family and friends for his love of baseball and his sense of humor. Over the weekend, Reppart passed away in a car accident. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.