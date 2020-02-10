City of Newberry remembers Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd

Boyd -

NEWBERRY — It is with a heavy heart that the City of Newberry announces the passing of City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd.

Boyd, 77, served on City Council for over 13 years, beginning October 10, 2006. During his time on council, Boyd represented District Five in the city and always said it was an honor and privilege to serve those citizens.

Service Activities of Boyd included time on the Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Project Sales Tax Committee, Newberry County Council on Aging and the Newberry County Literacy Council.

Mayor Foster Senn described Boyd as an outstanding councilman and friend.

“He was a great contributor to improvements made in Newberry over the last two decades, including his advocacy for the creation of Dr. Julian Grant Park and improvements at Willowbrook Park,” Senn said. “In addition, he sought compromise in discussions, provided wise counsel and was a good friend.”

City Manager Matt DeWitt said Boyd was a steady and calming voice on City Council that always had his city’s best interest at heart.

“He will be greatly missed in the community and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs. Narvis Boyd. I know this city will come together in her support during this most difficult time,” he said.

