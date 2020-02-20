Local racers to compete in Off-Road Racing Series Event

Courtesy of Chad Randolph Seven youths from Prosperity will compete in the BIG BUCK GNCC, in Union, this weekend. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY— Cam Randolph, Logan Friar, Bethany Friar, Carson McPherson, Cole Berley, Owen Berley and Cam Kasten, all of Prosperity, will compete with the best off-road racers in the world February 22-23.

The young dirt bike racers, aging from 6-15 years old, will compete at the BIG BUCK GNCC, in Union, round one of the 13-stop Grand National Cross-Country Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.

More than 1,500 racers are expected to compete over the weekend, as the event includes four-wheeled ATV racing on Saturday and dirt bikes on Sunday. Classes range from riders as young as four and as old as the 60-plus divisions. The top GNCC pro classes feature some of the world’s top riders, including talent from Europe and Australia.

“The unique thing about GNCC Racing is that an average racer gets to race alongside some of the top racers from across the world” said GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell. “Even with all of this talent, local racers always seem to have an advantage because the course is so similar to the terrain they’re used to riding.”

The tough local terrain makes for a great equalizer when it comes to the talent. Racers will start together on a massive Starting Line before rushing onto a course featuring tight trails, mud and rolling hills. Spectators can watch the action from a variety of vantage points throughout the course, which will be marked on race day.

Racers attend Little Mountain Elementary, Prosperity Rikard Elementary, Mid-Carolina Middle, Chapin Middle and Grey Academy schools. These young men and women have been racing motorcycles for three years, and compete in the competitive youth class. With this being the first race of the 2020 season, they are all looking forward to racing in their own class for the national championship, and ride KTM, Kawasaki, Honda, Husqvarna and Yamaha with help from local sponsors.

Their racing season kicked off this Sunday, February 16 with the Mid East Series. The racing season will extend through the month of November and will race all over the southeast. This is the third year in a row the racers have contested the series. In addition to the GNCC, they also compete in Mideast and South Eastern Trail Riders Association Series.

Saturday’s race format starts with Youth racers starting at 8 a.m., Micro (50cc) ATV racers at 9:15 a.m., Micro (50cc) bike racers at 10 a.m., Amateurs racing at 11 a.m., and the Pros and top amateurs at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Sunday’s race format will also begin with Youth racers starting at 8 a.m., then move onto Amateurs at 10 a.m., followed by the Pros and top amateurs at 1 p.m., rain or shine. GNCC events are grueling, endurance races, with Youth riders racing for 90 minutes, Amateurs two hours, and the Pros a whopping three hours. Cam Randolph and Bethany Friar will race on Saturday 8 a.m. with the remaining riders racing Sunday a.m. for a grueling 90 minutes.

Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for kids (6-11), and ages 5 and under are free for the full weekend. Gate admission includes pro pit access and free pro autograph sessions beginning at 11 a.m. on race days. Sponsor displays and food concessions will be available.

Each round of the GNCC Series is streamed LIVE on RacerTV.com, showcasing the top amateur racers and professional athletes.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to hashtag #GNCC.

Facebook: @gnccracing · Instagram: @gncc_racing · Twitter: @gnccracing · YouTube: @racertv.

Seven youths from Prosperity will compete in the BIG BUCK GNCC, in Union, this weekend. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_Image.jpg Seven youths from Prosperity will compete in the BIG BUCK GNCC, in Union, this weekend. Courtesy of Chad Randolph