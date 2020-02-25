Divers locate body of missing man

Courtesy photo Carlos Alexis Baca Aguilar was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday. After an extensive search, divers located his body Monday afternoon. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has confirmed the body discovered Monday, February 24, at Lake Murray, was that of missing person Carlos Alexis Baca Aguilar, 22, of Columbia.

An autopsy is scheduled for February 26, in order to determine Aguilar’s cause of death.

Aguilar was reported missing on Sunday at Dreher Island State Park. According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Aguilar and several friends entered a closed portion of the park and set up a tent camping site. They further reported that Aguilar was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The NCSO stated that Aguilar took his keys and wallet, but left his cell phone. Park Rangers contacted the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An extensive search by the Rescue Squads from Newberry County, Park Rangers, members of the South Carolina State Guard Search and Rescue, DNR, and Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies took place Sunday and Monday. Sonar searches were conducted in the waters adjoining the campsite and an aerial search was done by a SLED helicopter.

Aguilar was found in the water near the campsite shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NCSO. They further stated that divers found his body in approximately nine feet of water, just off the campsite.

Sheriff Lee Foster offered his condolences to the family and gratitude for all the personnel involved in the search, most of them volunteers.

“We are very blessed to have people willing to give their time to help people in need, especially in the inclement weather,” said Foster.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

Carlos Alexis Baca Aguilar was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday. After an extensive search, divers located his body Monday afternoon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_baca_2_24_2020_7_37_25_AM.jpeg Carlos Alexis Baca Aguilar was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday. After an extensive search, divers located his body Monday afternoon. Courtesy photo