SCHP reports pedestrian death

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported the death of a man following a pedestrian involved collision on March 1.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified 45-year-old Timothy Hudson, of Newberry, as the deceased.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 1997 Chevrolet SUV, which was pulling a trailer, was disabled in the road on I-26 westbound, at the 83 mile marker. Two pedestrians were standing near the rear of the vehicle. A 2014 Ford Mustang struck the two pedestrians. Bolt said Hudson was transported to Richland ER by helicopter.

The other pedestrian was transported by EMS to Richland ER with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bolt.

This collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.