Cruise-In held at Sonic

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group started off the new season with 104 classic cars, trucks and muscle cars at their Cruise-In Saturday at Sonic.
“Special thank you to Mac Bell, owner of Sonic — Mac provided corn dogs, chips, and drinks for members. This was the largest single Cruise-In turnout per membership to start a Cruise-In season. I believe folks are ready for some sunshine and excited about getting out their classic vehicles. I look forward to seeing an even bigger turnout at the April 25 Cruise-In, at Little Mountain Antiques. Thank you to Carter Lake for providing Group t-Shirts for members. The t-Shirts were a huge hit,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.
Group Roll Call/Members in Attendance:
1. Jerry Chapman – 1967 Plymouth Barracuda.
2. Lenny and Jan Goldman – 1962 Thunderbird.
3. Zeb & Angela Reid – 1978 Silver Anniversary Edition (25th) Corvette.
4. Paul Sutton – 1934 Ford.
5. Cheryl Bedenbaugh – 1965 Chevrolet S-10.
6. Ken Minasian – 1994 Chevy S-10.
7. William Truesdale – 1962 Chevy II.
8. Bob Garrison – 2014 GT Mustang.
9. Ed Keschinger – 1965 Ford Convertible Galaxie 500XL.
10. Azonia Gintard – 2016 Shelby Mustang.
11. Todd & Nancy Blaisdell – 2016 GT Mustang (California Special).
12. Sam Arnett – 1986 Olds Cutlass.
13. Dalton Arnett – 1978 Ford 100.
14. Todd Logan – 2019 C7 Corvette.
15. Barry Shealy – 1969 C-10 Step.
16. Lew Lapine – 1969 442.
17. Craig Farr – 1979 Trans-Am.
18. Jerry Alewine – 1965 Corvair.
19. Fred Sebesta – 1946 Ford Coupe.
20. Todd and Abigail Holland – 1964 Corvette Stingray.
21. Gary Johnson – 1969 Convertible Camaro.
22. Gary Johnson – 1955 Chevrolet Nomad.
23. Gary Johnson – 1967 Chevelle.
24. Ranse Miller – 1967 SS Chevelle.
25. Mason Barbie – 1965 GTO.
26. Tommy Bowers – 1936 Model A.
27. Sonny Mitchbum – 1972 Cutlass.
28. Frank Stover – 1966 Plymouth Sat. 426.
29. Crystal Jacobs – 1990 Fox Body.
30. Johnny Wilson – 1951 Ford F1 Pickup.
31. Zandra Mars – 1980 Ford Truck.
32. David Swink – 2001 Porsche Turbo
33. Kevin McGlohorn – 1927 Model T.
34. Ricky & Kaye Bedenbaugh – 1967 GTO.
35. Terry Chapman – 1970 C10.
36. Chuck Jacobs – 1986 T-Type Buick.
37. Leon Stallings – 2007 GT 500.
38. Robert Lake – 1965 Malibu.
39. Mitch Howard – 1984 Porsche 928.
40. Mitch Howard – 1966 Ford Galaxie.
41. Mike Lindler – 1970 SS Chevelle.
42. Mike and Mary Jane Lindler – 1969 Pontiac Firebird.
43. Gary Artis – 1971 Plymouth CUDA.
44. Ann Lynn – 1969 C10.
45. Chuck Lyons – 1936 Chevy Coupe.
46. Andy Metts – 1955 Ford F100.
47. Troy and CDE Elrod – 1979 Firebird.
48. Kimberly Farr – 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
49. Larry Duncan – 2019 Hellcat.
50. Ralph McCampbell – 1953 Plymouth Cranbrook.
51. Sergio Cornejo – 1979 F-100 Ranger.
52. Scott Harris – 1968 GTO.
53. Mike and Denise Reid – 2002 Thunderbird.
54. Bob Bealiregard – 1968 Camaro.
55. Rich Gerken – 1931 Ford Vicky.
56. Dave Cleaveland – 1956 Ford Club Sedan.
57. Doug Wessinger – 1965 Malibu SS.
58. Victor Holland – 1965 C-10.
59. Brian Smith – 1966 Cyclone.
60. Chris Gurga – 1930 Model A.
61. Kenny Hanks – 1984 Maxda RX7.
62. Michael Wessinger – 2012 370Z.
63. Brinlee Hanna – 1969 Mustang.
64. Jim Mcrant – GT500.
65. Harmon McCoy – 1977 Camaro.
66. Gordon Carte – 1983 15th Anniversary Edition H/O.
67. Brian Simms – 1965 Pontiac Trans-Am.
68. Willie Jones – 2016 Camaro SS.
69. Billy Patterson – 2013 Boss 302.
70. Lauren and Moe Dunn – 1935 Chevy Monte Monarch.
71. Marvin Varnadore – 1969 Camaro.
72. Jennifer Coetzee – 1967 Ford Mustang.
73. Cameron Weaver – 2011 Ford Mustang GT.
74. Carter Weaver – 2013 F150 Fx4.
75. Mark Hawkins – 1969 Mach I Mustang.
76. Michael Farmer – 1976 Ford F100.
77. Al McBroom – 1966 Fairlane
78. Doyle Waites – 1983 CJ7.
The next Cruise-In will take place at Little Mountain Antiques on April 25 from noon to 2 p.m.
