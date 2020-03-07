Cruise-In held at Sonic

Courtesy photos Fred Sebesta (left) - Audio Advantage winner. He is pictured with Angela Reid, first lady of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. - Courtesy photos Advance Auto Parts gift bucket winner. - Courtesy photos Little Mountain Antiques gift basket winner. - Courtesy photos Cheryl Bedenbaugh’s 1965 Chevy S10. - - Courtesy photos Zeb and Angela Reid’s 1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition. - - Courtesy photos Jerry Chapman’s 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. - - Courtesy photos William Truesdale’s 1962 Chevy II. - - Courtesy photos Lenny Goldman’s 1962 Thunderbird. - - Courtesy photos Ed Keschinger’s 1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible. - - Courtesy photos Tommy Bowers’ 1936 Model A. - - Courtesy photos Mitch Howard’s 1984 Porsche 928. - - Courtesy photos Gary Artis’ 1971 Plymouth CUDA. - - Courtesy photos Dalton Arnett’s 1978 Ford F100. - - Courtesy photos Jennifer Coetzee’s 1967 Ford Mustang. - - Courtesy photos Mary Jane Lindler - 50/50 winner. - -

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group started off the new season with 104 classic cars, trucks and muscle cars at their Cruise-In Saturday at Sonic.

“Special thank you to Mac Bell, owner of Sonic — Mac provided corn dogs, chips, and drinks for members. This was the largest single Cruise-In turnout per membership to start a Cruise-In season. I believe folks are ready for some sunshine and excited about getting out their classic vehicles. I look forward to seeing an even bigger turnout at the April 25 Cruise-In, at Little Mountain Antiques. Thank you to Carter Lake for providing Group t-Shirts for members. The t-Shirts were a huge hit,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.

Group Roll Call/Members in Attendance:

1. Jerry Chapman – 1967 Plymouth Barracuda.

2. Lenny and Jan Goldman – 1962 Thunderbird.

3. Zeb & Angela Reid – 1978 Silver Anniversary Edition (25th) Corvette.

4. Paul Sutton – 1934 Ford.

5. Cheryl Bedenbaugh – 1965 Chevrolet S-10.

6. Ken Minasian – 1994 Chevy S-10.

7. William Truesdale – 1962 Chevy II.

8. Bob Garrison – 2014 GT Mustang.

9. Ed Keschinger – 1965 Ford Convertible Galaxie 500XL.

10. Azonia Gintard – 2016 Shelby Mustang.

11. Todd & Nancy Blaisdell – 2016 GT Mustang (California Special).

12. Sam Arnett – 1986 Olds Cutlass.

13. Dalton Arnett – 1978 Ford 100.

14. Todd Logan – 2019 C7 Corvette.

15. Barry Shealy – 1969 C-10 Step.

16. Lew Lapine – 1969 442.

17. Craig Farr – 1979 Trans-Am.

18. Jerry Alewine – 1965 Corvair.

19. Fred Sebesta – 1946 Ford Coupe.

20. Todd and Abigail Holland – 1964 Corvette Stingray.

21. Gary Johnson – 1969 Convertible Camaro.

22. Gary Johnson – 1955 Chevrolet Nomad.

23. Gary Johnson – 1967 Chevelle.

24. Ranse Miller – 1967 SS Chevelle.

25. Mason Barbie – 1965 GTO.

26. Tommy Bowers – 1936 Model A.

27. Sonny Mitchbum – 1972 Cutlass.

28. Frank Stover – 1966 Plymouth Sat. 426.

29. Crystal Jacobs – 1990 Fox Body.

30. Johnny Wilson – 1951 Ford F1 Pickup.

31. Zandra Mars – 1980 Ford Truck.

32. David Swink – 2001 Porsche Turbo

33. Kevin McGlohorn – 1927 Model T.

34. Ricky & Kaye Bedenbaugh – 1967 GTO.

35. Terry Chapman – 1970 C10.

36. Chuck Jacobs – 1986 T-Type Buick.

37. Leon Stallings – 2007 GT 500.

38. Robert Lake – 1965 Malibu.

39. Mitch Howard – 1984 Porsche 928.

40. Mitch Howard – 1966 Ford Galaxie.

41. Mike Lindler – 1970 SS Chevelle.

42. Mike and Mary Jane Lindler – 1969 Pontiac Firebird.

43. Gary Artis – 1971 Plymouth CUDA.

44. Ann Lynn – 1969 C10.

45. Chuck Lyons – 1936 Chevy Coupe.

46. Andy Metts – 1955 Ford F100.

47. Troy and CDE Elrod – 1979 Firebird.

48. Kimberly Farr – 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

49. Larry Duncan – 2019 Hellcat.

50. Ralph McCampbell – 1953 Plymouth Cranbrook.

51. Sergio Cornejo – 1979 F-100 Ranger.

52. Scott Harris – 1968 GTO.

53. Mike and Denise Reid – 2002 Thunderbird.

54. Bob Bealiregard – 1968 Camaro.

55. Rich Gerken – 1931 Ford Vicky.

56. Dave Cleaveland – 1956 Ford Club Sedan.

57. Doug Wessinger – 1965 Malibu SS.

58. Victor Holland – 1965 C-10.

59. Brian Smith – 1966 Cyclone.

60. Chris Gurga – 1930 Model A.

61. Kenny Hanks – 1984 Maxda RX7.

62. Michael Wessinger – 2012 370Z.

63. Brinlee Hanna – 1969 Mustang.

64. Jim Mcrant – GT500.

65. Harmon McCoy – 1977 Camaro.

66. Gordon Carte – 1983 15th Anniversary Edition H/O.

67. Brian Simms – 1965 Pontiac Trans-Am.

68. Willie Jones – 2016 Camaro SS.

69. Billy Patterson – 2013 Boss 302.

70. Lauren and Moe Dunn – 1935 Chevy Monte Monarch.

71. Marvin Varnadore – 1969 Camaro.

72. Jennifer Coetzee – 1967 Ford Mustang.

73. Cameron Weaver – 2011 Ford Mustang GT.

74. Carter Weaver – 2013 F150 Fx4.

75. Mark Hawkins – 1969 Mach I Mustang.

76. Michael Farmer – 1976 Ford F100.

77. Al McBroom – 1966 Fairlane

78. Doyle Waites – 1983 CJ7.

The next Cruise-In will take place at Little Mountain Antiques on April 25 from noon to 2 p.m.

Fred Sebesta (left) – Audio Advantage winner. He is pictured with Angela Reid, first lady of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9508.jpg Fred Sebesta (left) – Audio Advantage winner. He is pictured with Angela Reid, first lady of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. Courtesy photos Advance Auto Parts gift bucket winner. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9510.jpg Advance Auto Parts gift bucket winner. Courtesy photos Little Mountain Antiques gift basket winner. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9512.jpg Little Mountain Antiques gift basket winner. Courtesy photos Cheryl Bedenbaugh’s 1965 Chevy S10. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9441.jpg Cheryl Bedenbaugh’s 1965 Chevy S10. Courtesy photos Zeb and Angela Reid’s 1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9442.jpg Zeb and Angela Reid’s 1978 Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition. Courtesy photos Jerry Chapman’s 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9443.jpg Jerry Chapman’s 1967 Plymouth Barracuda. Courtesy photos William Truesdale’s 1962 Chevy II. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9445.jpg William Truesdale’s 1962 Chevy II. Courtesy photos Lenny Goldman’s 1962 Thunderbird. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9446.jpg Lenny Goldman’s 1962 Thunderbird. Courtesy photos Ed Keschinger’s 1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9447.jpg Ed Keschinger’s 1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible. Courtesy photos Tommy Bowers’ 1936 Model A. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9453.jpg Tommy Bowers’ 1936 Model A. Courtesy photos Mitch Howard’s 1984 Porsche 928. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9473.jpg Mitch Howard’s 1984 Porsche 928. Courtesy photos Gary Artis’ 1971 Plymouth CUDA. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9494.jpg Gary Artis’ 1971 Plymouth CUDA. Courtesy photos Dalton Arnett’s 1978 Ford F100. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9498.jpg Dalton Arnett’s 1978 Ford F100. Courtesy photos Jennifer Coetzee’s 1967 Ford Mustang. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9503.jpg Jennifer Coetzee’s 1967 Ford Mustang. Courtesy photos Mary Jane Lindler – 50/50 winner. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9514.jpg Mary Jane Lindler – 50/50 winner. Courtesy photos Rockauto.com gift certificate winner. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9507.jpg Rockauto.com gift certificate winner. Courtesy photos Mark Hawkins’ 1969 Mach I Ford Mustang. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_9505.jpg Mark Hawkins’ 1969 Mach I Ford Mustang. Courtesy photos

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.