All schools are officially closed

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Governor Henry McMaster has announced the closing of all schools in the state of South Carolina, starting Monday, March 16.

Schools will remain closed until the end of the month, Tuesday, March 31. This announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday.

This will include pre-k through 12th grade, universities, colleges and technical colleges. McMaster urged all public gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, be limited to 100 people or less.

McMaster said this does not include state or local government meetings or businesses or employers.

He also said elections will be postponed and rescheduled until after May 1. However, candidate filing will continue as currently scheduled.

McMaster has also requested that all utilities in S.C. not suspended or disconnect for nonpayment during the duration for the State of Emergency.

McMaster has granted state agency leaders the maximum flexibility to protect their older or at risk employees by allowing them to work for home. Additionally, all nonessential work related travel, by state employees, is now prohibited.

“All decisions we have made are meant to do one thing, save lives of the people of South Carolina. School closings are inconvenient, we know that. Parents, if you’ve not done so already, now is the time to explain to your children, in an age appropriate way, how serious the coronavirus situation is. It is time for parents to impress upon their children the importance of social distancing and personal hygiene,” McMaster said.

“We are going to get through this, and get through this as we’ve gotten through other things, by remaining calm,” he said.

McMaster assured the public that stores will remain open, and they will continue to be restocked.

Superintendent Molly Spearman said they were granted a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows their summer feeding options to be used during the school closure. They’ve also received a waiver for the meals to be the “grab-and-go type.”

She said they will either have families come and pick up the meals or they will be delivered via school buses. This will include two nutritious meals to students who may not have access, and applications are already being screened.

Spearman is also seeking a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to suspended federally required student assessments, traditionally administered during the spring.

