McMaster declares executive order

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order mandating the following:

• Requiring state agencies to waive any regulations they need to waive in order to address more quickly the requirements of the coronavirus crisis.

• Requiring the Department of Revenue to extend the state tax deadline for all state taxes until June 1, to file and to pay. Includes, but not limited to, income taxes, business taxes, sales taxes (for both small and large businesses), admissions taxes, etc.

“Idea behind this is to allow these businesses to maintain their cash flow during this crisis, in order that they may be able to pay their employees,” McMaster said.

• Restaurants and bars must close their dine-in service starting tomorrow (March 18). It is allowed, and recommended, that take-out, curbside, delivery of food to homes and businesses, all of that be increased and enhanced whenever possible.

“This decision was made with conversations with a number of people, we know this is a dislocation, know a lot of these things are going to cause problems for businesses, but the enemy of this virus is bigger than any irritation or inconvenience any of us could have,” McMaster said.

• Prohibiting organized events of 50 or more people to be held in any state, county, city or any publicly owned facility.

• Requiring the National Guard to begin coordinating and planning with the hospitals for mobile facilities, to build infrastructure, to acquire resources.

“This is a plan, we are not doing this, but we are making plans. Our goal is to stay ahead, and think ahead, and stop this virus,” McMaster said.

• DHEC will waive regulations so hospitals can use medical and nursing school students to help in their operations.

While not required, McMaster made the following requests:

• S.C. medical and surgical centers halt all elective and nonthreatening surgical and medical procedures within the next 72 hours.

• Requesting S.C. insurance companies to pay 100 percent of the cost associated with a coronavirus doctor’s office visit.

“Want those visits to be free,” McMaster said.

• Also requesting S.C. insurance companies to incentives doctors to treat patients with non-COVID-19 issues by telehealth.

• Requesting grocery stores to limit customer purchases for things like paper products, disinfectants, water and those kind of things.

• Would like to recommend stores have senior hours for seniors to come into these stores.

• Asking every private employer in S.C. to allow workers to work remotely, if they are not 100 percent essential to the operation of the business.

