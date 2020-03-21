SCDHEC announces COVID-19 case in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 173 cases* in 30 counties.

One of the cases announced today is in Newberry County. This is so far the only known case in Newberry County.

“We can all take steps every day to help limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “As the number of positive cases throughout the state is expected to increase, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on preventing spread of the disease with special attention to those who are most high-risk for contracting the virus.”

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

• Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic.

• If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events.

• Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Don’t share personal items.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces.

• Set up a separate room for sick household members.

• Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

• Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home.

• Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

• Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference.

• Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.

