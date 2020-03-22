Champion Media S.C. papers temporarily go to once a week

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus (COVID-19) and based on the recommendation from health organizations for social distancing, Champion Media has announced all South Carolina papers will temporarily go to once a week.

Effective this upcoming week, The Newberry Observer, The Union Times and The Sentinel-Progress will temporarily print only on Wednesdays. The Reporter, in Newberry County, and the Union Times, in Union County, will continue to be delivered once a week.

“After many conversations, the decision was made to temporarily print our papers here in South Carolina once a week,” said South Carolina Regional Publisher Denny Koenders. “We will continue to produce great, local content at all of our publications, as well as keeping everyone informed of what is happening with the coronavirus in our local communities.”

As an added incentive, all subscribers will receive the e-edition along with their standard subscription. To sign up, call your local office, Newberry 803-276-0625, Union 864-427-1234, Easley 864-855-0355.

